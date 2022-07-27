The “Scenography” workshop, which was launched on July 24, continues at the Cultural Center of Kalba, and is part of the ninth edition of the “Theatrical Show Elements” course, which is organized annually by the Department of Culture, to receive and qualify amateur applicants to participate in the Kalba Festival for Short Plays, which is organizing its ninth session. From 22-27 September next.

The workshop supervisor, Walid Omran, devoted the first two days to theoretical lectures, touching on the term, concept and principles of scenography and its historical development, its importance in building the aesthetic and semantic dimensions of theatrical performance, and the composite role of the scenography designer in shaping the architecture of the stage, through sound, visual and kinetic elements, and its relationship with the director, actor, dramaturg, and the rest of the participants. Participation in theatrical work.

Omran explained that the limits of scenography extend to include most of the technical and intellectual aspects in the theatrical industry, and it is a continuous work before and during the presentation of the show to the public, as the “scenographer” must start its work before completing the show, by choosing the raw materials to make its solutions, based on the work message, and the capabilities The available productivity, studying the display area, contemplating the skills and shapes of the performers, even their sizes, and so on to determine the strength or flexibility of the materials he uses, and then follow up how the show was manifested audio, visual and audio, and add to it, modify or change it.

Omran stressed the need for the person working in the field of scenography to be talented in drawing, and persevere in nurturing and developing his creative talent, by examining scenography workshops and following up on performances, in addition to reading.

On the practical side of the workshop, Omran attached the explanation to the application in presenting to the trainees a set of drawn models for the types of closed, open and circular stage stages, with their components that include the background (backstage), divisions of the performance space, lighting stands, etc., referring to the advantages of each model, whether in Its distance from the audience, or the type of technical means that can be used in it, depending on the type of presentation and its philosophical orientation.

Omran praised the scenographic approach based on simplicity, which is adopted by the Kalba Festival for Short Plays performances, pointing out that employing cubes to form a theatrical performance is a constructive idea, and helps in teaching and training. The workshop’s lectures last for three hours in the evening, and will continue until August 2.