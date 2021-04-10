Everywhere you look, Real Madrid Y Barcelona Soccer Club they went out last night to play half League in a training ground. It is not an excuse for a bad payer (what are we going to excuse, seen what we have seen) but the truth is that everything is somewhat lackluster without the monumental context that they print Classic the big stadiums. Between the pandemic, the pharaonic works in the Bernabeu and a certain complicity of LaLiga -which folded without thinking too much about the request of Madrid- the players of the Barça They took the field yesterday without the emotional spur that the opportunity to desecrate the rival temple implies: I know, something will have to be objected to.

For the rest, to me, whether Barça won or Madrid lost, it didn’t matter to me a bit: I was willing to celebrate both. Even a tie seemed to serve in advance as the perfect excuse to uncork a baby of champagne and climb on the couch as if I were the king of the world. In life it pays to be ambitious but not too much, it seemed especially sweet to me if we take into account that this championship seems destined to be decided in the end. “Little conquests,” my psychologist often repeats. And the Barça jumped with the most beautiful shirt of the last years: until there the euphoria.

Messi changes his shirt during the Classic.

Angel Martinez (Getty Images)



“Are you ready?”, My mother had asked me the evening before. I was trying to cross the corridor in silence, going unnoticed, but the meringues mothers come equipped with a biological radar capable of detecting any Barça movement behind their backs. “What happens tomorrow?”, I replied, pretending to be crazy. “Ah, I don’t know. But your father hasn’t eaten for two days, something will happen.” It is what Valdano defined in his day as stage fright. And that, when you visit Madrid, you can feel it at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the alternative little garden of Valdebebas or in the living room of my house. Given the result, I wish it had been played in a dark basement … Or on the white sand of the favorite beach of Benzema, with pointed pikes.