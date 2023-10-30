You find the Arab Canadir Tarbush thrown on the sidewalks, lying in places you do not expect, for example at the central post office door, in the bank you find a Tarbush sleeping at the end of the stairs, on the shiny floors of the “mall” you come across a single Tarbush, and its owner quickly left, without following up, next to the driver’s door. You find many fezzes hanging in parking lots. Look at the stands of football stadiums. They are thrown fezzes, as if they suggest the result of that match that did not please anyone. At the rest stops of ADNOC petrol stations, at Starbucks, fezzes of different shapes and types, communications offices, entrances. The municipality, the fish market and the Jabra, and the question is if the fez poses all this burden on the honorable citizens, then leave it. We do not say, wear a Kuwaiti kandura, or a collar, or a Qatari one, or ears. Wear an Arab kandura, without a fez, and take comfort from it, and now you can dispense with the sterilized and fine ones. Especially the retirees who do not have “land”. “Shak Bek” rode and the serpent fell!

– Honestly… in a particular bank, if you entered it by chance or even passed by it, you could almost smell nothing but the smell of rusty interest, that smell that is a mixture of all the things that you do not like, that met by chance in that place, exhaling that damp mold, giving off a scent. Exploiting people’s needs, and an injustice that is certainly inflicted on a poor person who came pulling his tail so that his needs could be met at that sidewalk that the bank occupies with ruthless arrogance!

– There is a special smell that distinguishes printing and photocopying offices, which only suggests the day’s fatigue, and various cheap perfumes that resisted fiercely throughout that day, and paper dampened by the sweat of the hands, for forms of maids escaping from the sponsor, and requests for many things that homes think they need, and the tired faces of people who cannot It only suggests the misery of waiting on the sidewalks!

– Like the Indians, and their miraculous films, nothing! But to transfer those long, weeping scenes from the cinema screens to the street sidewalks and to the lived reality, this is considered one of the abominations of the time, and we can call it in the language of cinema: “Clacket” for the second time: like a woman getting out of her car to a bank without parking, and she is carrying her bag. Shining during the day, wearing glasses that cannot be valued, and European clothes for an actress who will not be successful since the beginning of her artistic career, she enters after raising her glasses to the front of her hair, and takes out a small piece of paper, which appears to have been passed on through many hands, and presents it to the employee who is sitting with morning shyness behind the “counter.” The woman shouted in English, and it was clear to anyone that it was coming from an Indian woman, in an accent that had the taste of hot spices. The employee was terrified, adjusted the position of her abaya, looked at the Indian, and found her tears falling, so I tried to calm her down, and asked her to sit down. The Indian woman’s screaming and wailing increased, and her bag was emptied. She says: I do not have a single penny, and I cannot pay the parking ticket, and as a family we are barely able to eat, and she kept broadcasting her misfortune in the style of their movies, and the tears did not dry. Everyone in that bank did not believe her, especially the owners of the funds. Only that citizen employee was confused and stopped. During her happy hours, she said: “Zain… Zain, don’t see me… don’t see me, please.” The Indian woman increased her pace and voice, and the employee began to feel affected, and her shyness confused her. She took out perhaps two hundred dollars from her expensive bag, and wanted to apologize. She clenched her fist eagerly, and the Indian woman went on, lowering her hand. She put her glasses on her eyes, which were crying with joy, grabbed her bag, which contained a paid ticket, and went out.

– The melodramatic scene ends with a sad song, rain falls, and dancing groups enter. The Indian film does not end quickly, because the heroine finds in the parking lot a citizen in a hurry and presents him with a paper. He does not know what is in it, and he does not want it. He presents her with a note in her hand for a hundred dirhams without saying anything. He turned to her and left without commenting!