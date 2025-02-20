«That man has killed the dog and now he will die […]. And now I just have to stick to the plan. I don’t have to do anything else. And now nobody should see me. I must not hesitate, I should not scare myself »confesses the narrator of the ‘Nouvelle’ ‘ … And the dog can come ‘, included in this splendid compilation of Jon Fosse’s stories (Haugesund, Norway, 1959).

After publishing the novels ‘White’, ‘Melancholy’ and ‘Ales next to the bonfire’, Random House continues with ‘Scenes of an childhood’ incorporating into the Nobel Prize 2023 to his catalog. In this volume he meets, for the first time in Spanish, a selection of his best brief prose, written between 1981 and 2013, and supervised by the Norwegian author himself, in excellent translation by Cristina Gómez Baggethum and Kirsti Baggethum.

Author

Jon Fosse

Editorial

Random House

Year

2025

Pages

200

Price

18.90 euros

Thus, we find this disturbing ‘Nouvelle’, one of the most successful texts of the volume. Your narrator serves us A monologue in the purest fosse stylewhere the very scarce use of point and apart – in some case its total absence – that the novelist, playwright, poet and essayistto Norwegian has become one of its identity signs does not hinder reading but provides us a hypnotic and unique experience. The Non -nameless voice, something also very characteristic of Fosse, is immersing us in a growing tension and violence in which we accompany the protagonist in his fury and in his purpose of killing the neighbor who has killed his pet.

Together with ‘And the dog can come’, among others, The first text written by Fosse, ‘He’, with which he raised, in 1981, as winner of the Brief Stories contest, convened by the University newspaper ‘Studvest’. Likewise, the section that gives general title, ‘scenes of an childhood’, of an autobiographical nature, formed by what we could consider micro -stories.

It is also freely inspired by his life ‘Line hair’, exploration of his complex relationship with your parent: “I don’t just understand my father, not for anything, it’s quite nice, I would say, but still often ashamed of him.”

In one of the sections of the book, it evokes episodes of his childhood, friendships, moments of happiness and pain …, in some moments with irony

Jon Fosse evokes episodes of his childhood, friendships, moments of happiness and pain …, in some moments with irony, such as when doing hut when Take out a girl to dance and answer that not with bad ways And listen “that told a friend something of that weird uncle.” Blessed ‘Rarie Uncle’ that gives us a fascinating production, settled in a vision where unavoidable questions have a place, the absurdity of the world, suffering and human anguish … but also hope in an agonizing search in which the god appears Pascalian hidden.

Fortunately, the concession of the Nobel Prize to Jon Fosse promoted in Spain the publication of his work. Until the high award was awarded, the monumental ‘Septology’, formed by three novels, had seen the light in our country: ‘The other name’, ‘I is another’ and ‘a new name’, in several volumes, and ‘Trilogy’. Both in Conatus, which has launched an edition of ‘Septology’ in a single volume, and ‘Theater’, with four of its most significant pieces. Coinciding with the award of the Nobel appeared ‘morning and afternoon’ (Nordic /of Conatus). And last year, in Nordic, ‘Sister’, ‘Nouvelle’ starring a child and, to some extent, encloses autobiographical wedge elements. On the other hand, sixth floor has launched its ‘complete poetry’.

Recently, Jon Fosse has been invested Doctor ‘Honoris Causa’ by the Menéndez Pelayo International University. We hope to continue counting in our language with all your brilliant work.