The central street, which was once a major commercial center in Derna thanks to the shops lining its sides, was transformed into a largely deserted area, and the silence was broken only by the sound of the wind blowing in front of the destroyed buildings while a few people sat in a state of sadness over the ruins. On the road, they drink coffee and count the extent of the damage.

Teacher Tariq

Teacher Tariq Fahim Al-Hasadi, 44, whose wife and five young grandchildren died in the floods, said: “The first thing I fear is that this situation will continue for a long time.” He and his son survived after climbing to the roof.

“This requires perseverance and I fear that the support coming to us will be temporary,” he said, crying while guarding his destroyed home, but added that he was determined not to leave the area.

Al-Hasadi said that the floodwaters swept away a three-story building located on the opposite side, 60 meters down the road.

On Derna’s waterfront, where a destroyed car could be seen on concrete storm barriers and wood scattered over muddy puddles, drilling machines were working to clear roads for rescue teams while a helicopter scanned the sea for bodies.

The collapse of two dams south of Derna, which has an estimated population of no less than 120,000 people, last Sunday evening caused entire neighborhoods to be swept away or submerged in mud, leading to the release of torrents resulting from flood waters onto a riverbed that is usually dry.

Tragic situation

Qais, a Tunisian rescue worker who only gave his first name, said as he stood at the waterfront, “The situation is very tragic… We have never seen such water damage before.”

Kamal Al-Siwi, who is in charge of missing persons, said that more than 450 bodies were recovered during the past three days from the seashore, including ten bodies that were buried under the rubble.

He told Reuters: “The work is ongoing and very complex… This process, from my point of view, requires months and years.”