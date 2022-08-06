There weren’t many who could sleep after Ricardo Piglia’s classes: as his students remember, his effect lasted for hours and was the one that corresponds to observing a capital intelligence thinking and thinking: enthusiasm, enchantment, gratitude, an irrepressible desire to read better and plus. “Classes have a bad press”, observed Piglia, for his part, “they are usually considered something completely alien to what circulation in the mass media would be, [pero] It seemed very important to me not only to bring literature to a space like television, but also to bring the format of the class, which has, as we know, something of theatrical and also has a very long tradition as a way of transmitting the experience, of transmitting certain knowledge,” he said. The result was four installments of a program on Argentine public television in 2012, the transcript of which is now published in an edition edited by Luisa Fernández.

Piglia began each one with a “strong,” theatrical scene: a dueling challenge one writer throws at another in front of a crowd, the moment someone first sees a phonograph in action, the moment a newspaper it changes its cover title to increase sales, the reading of an essay on the radio before an “invisible, fictional, perhaps non-existent” audience; of this Scenes from the Argentine novel only one belongs to fiction —the third, which appears at the end of Roberto Arlt’s diptych that make up the crazy seven Y The flamethrowers— but they are all functional in the way that the author of Artificial respiration he read and aspires that we read, not so much in an effort to determine how society and history would appear in fiction, but rather trying to understand “how fiction also acts in reality; how it produces certain reactions in the imaginary and in personal experiences”.

It is about accessing a heightened understanding of the fact that all text is a show of force and an attempt to manipulate others.

For Piglia, “the Argentine novel” is a repertoire, but also a reading device, a specific way of reading certain texts; what it’s all about—and she reminded us in the first installment of The Diaries of Emilio Renzi—is, as one of his professors said, about reading history but also the historian: that is, accessing a heightened understanding of the fact that every text is a show of force and an attempt to manipulate others; ultimately a question of power. For the author, Argentine literature would be especially sensitive to this aspect of reality, and its best writers, the authors of an extemporaneous, political literature, susceptible to thinking of reality as a plot and the motivation of the other as falsehood, attentive to orality specific and to the “low” elements of the culture, hybrid, defiant of the regime of exclusions on which respectability in the country is based, deviant.

through the pages of Scenes from the Argentine novel circulate, among others, authors such as José Hernández, Roberto Arlt, Washington Cucurto, Macedonio Fernández and Héctor Libertella and texts such as Hopscotch, An Excursion to the Ranquel Indians, Operation Massacre, Adán Buenosayres Y The Aleph. Returning to them, proposing unexpected and dazzling intersections, groundbreaking reading hypotheses, panoramas and novel series —for example, the one that includes Amelia, of Jose Marmol; The kiss of spider women, by Manuel Puig, and About heroes and tombs, by Ernesto Sabato, all novels in which “politics makes love possible and at the same time makes it impossible for that love to materialize”—, speaking about the links between technology and narration, between literature and journalism, between literature and potentiality, between reality and fiction —which Piglia reads “from” the pair Macedonio Fernández-Jorge Luis Borges, the former’s interest in the Quixote and the way in which the second “spreads and simplifies” the findings of the first under the label of “fantastic literature”—, staging the teaching of literature as a form of dialogue with other intellectuals and with members of a sensitive and gifted public. , the author of the last reader It implicitly works against the way texts currently circulate, as well as knowledge and experience. An example of this mode of circulation is the variation without dissimilarity that algorithms postulate: “If you liked A, you will enjoy A bis, A (3)”, etc.; but these are not the only ones that operate in this way: the overwhelming offer of new texts and new authors to which we are regularly subjected only seems to be acceptable on condition that we ignore the fact that they are exactly the same as new texts and new authors that were imposed on us in the immediate past and that our freedom of choice as readers is reduced or no longer exists. Piglia seems to have proposed with these classes to advance in the opposite direction, expanding the reading report of his spectators and readers, thus freeing them from overwhelming stimuli of programmed obsolescence and thus allowing them to understand the existence of a wider world inhabited by magnificent books; It is a strongly political gesture and nothing new in the trajectory of Piglia, who was one of the Argentine intellectuals who best understood mass culture and most actively tried to subvert its logic —among other things— by bringing literature to the media audiovisual: in 2012 he had already scripted and starred in a television film by Andrés Di Tella about Macedonio Fernández, and later he would return to Argentine public television to teach the course Borges for Piglia and bring Arlt’s diptych to the screen, in addition to starring shortly before he died 327 notebooks, Di Tella’s documentary on the edition of his diaries.

