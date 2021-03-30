Fighting between ISIS and the military, Mozambican policemen and South African mercenaries hired by the government continues in Palma, in the north of Mozambique, where at least 2,000 local civilians, security forces and foreigners were killed in the Islamists’ pincer operation, which began on Wednesday.

The United States has pledged to train Mozambican special forces in the fight against terrorism and at least 12 South Africans have been detected in the ranks of ISIS. The French company Total, one of the targets of the terrorists, withdraws from the country.

Faced with the attack by well-equipped jihadists, in black uniforms and better organized than in other opportunities, foreigners who worked contracted or subcontracted in a liquefied gas company of the Total company, they fled as they could By air, by land and by sea.

The Pemba airport where the survivors of the attack arrive. Photo: EFE

Total did not cooperate

But the South African mercenaries of the Dick Advisory Group company, hired by the Mozambican government to provide security for the area with its combat helicopters and militiamen, denounced that the Total company refused to provide fuel for your helicopters.

It was they who were rescuing Total personnel in the bush, in the jungle, in the plantations, in the hotel and on the beach, who had not managed to take refuge in the plant, transformed into a fortress and from where evacuation planes took off from the personal.

Lionel Dyck, owner of the mercenary company, said his helicopters rescued at least 230 people from the streets, jungle and beach of Palma, a city of 75,000 inhabitants that was occupied by Islamists. He criticized Total for not support them in rescue efforts.

v 1.5 Mozambique

Infographic: Clarion

Dyck, 76, head of the South Africa-based mercenary firm Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), said his people were collecting corpses and survivors between shootings with insurgents.

“We are struggling with the fuel supply. But when we approached Total for help with that, they turned us down.” He said. “The survivors and many of the bodies that we are collecting were in Palma as subcontractors for their gas site. So it is surprising that they are not more willing to help. “

Brendon becker is a citizen of Zimbabwe and director of the KERA project in Palma. You are desperate to find your staff in the city: at least 50 employees they have disappeared, including a British. But there are hundreds of local and other companies missing.

“It’s absolutely terrible,” he said in a conversation with Clarion from a satellite phone. “The insurgents control the city and the Mozambican security forces say they have retaken it. The fighting continues. It’s a massacre”.

He reported that, since Wednesday, hundreds of foreign expatriates and the local population fled by land, by sea and by air from Palma.

Some were rescued by South African helicopters, which were constantly subjected to fire from jihadist fighters. Many of those helicopters were armed. But ISIS was well equipped with AKA 47 rifles, mortars, RPGs and heavy machine guns. They were installed in military buildings, banks, police facilities and the roofs of the city, from where they indiscriminately fired on everything that moved.

In the streets there are abandoned bodies of men, women and children since Wednesday. Many of them they are beheaded as on the beach, where they tried to get to flee in the fishing boats, in the gomones of the security companies and in the rowing boats or yachts offered by the locals. One of the ships carried 1,500 passengers to Pemba. Another pilot of another ship, who approached the coast, was killed by the insurgents.

Like in tropical Dunkirk

An evacuation “à la Dunkerque” but tropical, in the middle of paradisiacal beaches, mango and banana plantations and jungle forests. Others began to walk, under all the dangers, the 40 kilometers to the edge of Tanzania.

Until then the Amarula Lodge Hotel It was Palma’s paradise for expats. A swimming pool, air-conditioned rooms, a garden restaurant, a helipad and high protective walls for a volatile and unsafe area, where many of the foreigners who lived there and had experience, considered that an attack “was imminent.”

Satellite image of the Amarula Palma hotel. Photo: AP

On Wednesday the Lodge became the epicenter of hell, when at least 200 foreigners and Mozambicans took refuge there from the ISIS attack. But with a 48-hour siege by Islamists, a group of 17 cars and 60 to 100 people tried to escape in a convoy from the hotel.

Only seven cars passed the ISIS ambush; there were at least 7 dead. The rest are still missing. It is not known if they are dead or kidnapped.

The Amarula Lodge

Once the assault on Palma was launched, the Amarula Lodge became a refuge for 190 residents and locals. An evacuation plan by sea was foiled by militants on the beach between the hotel and the coast.

As of late Thursday, only about 25 people had been airlifted from the hotel. Insurgents closed in on Friday making rescue attempts impossible. In this context, the convoy of cars was launched to try to flee.

Islamic state claimed responsibility of the attack on a gas plant in northern Mozambique in which dozens of people were killed and dozens of expatriates disappeared. At least 55 of them are foreigners from “the Crusader States,” he said in his announcement. Among the dead are British, Portuguese and French.

ISIS credited it

The jihadist group issued a statement on its Amaq news agency, in which it boasted of “killing dozens of Mozambican and Christian armed forces.” The image showed a group of insurgents celebrating the catch from the central city of Palma, which serves the largest gas project in Africa.

A British contractor was one of the first foreign workers to die, in an insurgency in the Far North rich in gas, which has gotten out of control.

As searches continued for survivors after six days of fighting, which left decapitated corpses in the streets, French energy giant Total was accused of refusing to provide fuel from its nearby gas operation in $ 20 billion for the rescue operation.

People wait on the beaches for the arrival of ships with survivors from Palma. Photo: AFP

Dramatic footage has emerged of the dangerous search and rescue operation with militant groups, launching sporadic ambushes and assaults, while government security forces try to take the city back.

Testimonials

One image showed the rescue of Nick Alexander, a British-South African citizen with dual citizenship, who fled a siege at his hotel in northern Mozambique. Him and a colleague, Niraj ramlagan, were rescued by South African mercenaries after evading an ambush in their escape convoy and then spending two nights crawling through the dense bush of Palma.

Alexander’s daughter Jayde, 29, said her father feared the beachside Amarula Lodge where he was staying would be vulnerable in an attack. The hotel was swarming with expatriate subcontractors, servicing the gas installation.

“He has been in Mozambique for two years and as things got worse with security, he started to prepare. He found safe places in the shelter where he hid food and water and made plans about where would he hide if necessary, ”he said.

The former police officer was in the rear of the convoy when he was fired on Friday night while fleeing the hotel complex. Alexander, a contractor who build camps For staff working at the gas site, he contacted his daughter in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Other survivors, who managed to reach the beaches of Palma, got on the boats and supply ships of the plant. But the DAG pilots are sweeping the area looking for anyone that is hidden in abandoned buildings or in the jungle.

The missing include Phil Mawer, from Somerset, a British provider of hotel catering services. It is believed that he lived abroad for much of his career.

After the attack, the French Total announced that it was withdrawing from Mozambique, one of the poorest countries in the world. Photo: AFP

The Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado province started in 2017 has steadily worsened, as the ranks of militants have increased. The city had long been isolated, leaving its population of 75,000 and a large community of expatriate workers vulnerable.

The Covid has made havoc in this vulnerable and predominantly Muslim population, where NGOs they do not have greater access due to unsafe conditions.

In other parts of the city, witnesses reported seeing the bodies of children and adults on the streets, many beheaded while fleeing or were killed during house-to-house searches.

The population has sought refuge in Pemba, 200 kilometers to the south. But no security for them there.

Sleeping cells

The fear of diplomats and authorities in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, is that the ISIS, which is better organized, has already infiltrated sleeper cells in other cities to act and occupy the huge country. They control ruby trafficking and precious woods to maintain.

But the country is rich in gas, minerals, uranium, and gold and diamond mines. The British company Total had bought the liquefied gas plant in 2019 for $ 4 trillion. It was one of the great hopes of progress for one of the countries poorer of the world. This Monday he announced that he is withdrawing from the area for security reasons. It was Mozambique’s gateway to the Indian Ocean and the world.

Paris, correspondent

ap