Before each video there is no rehearsal, but there is a lot of work”, says Jero Freixas (37 years old), in the patio of the country —the private urbanization— of Pilar, 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires, where she lives with Jose de Cabo (35 years old) and their two children. “There is an idea, sometimes a script. The situation is in my head. What happens on stage has to be similar to that, although I am open to improvisation”.

Since 2018, they have been known in the networks as “the World Cup couple”. In May of that year, they uploaded a three-minute video to YouTube in which they represent a married couple discussing whether to go to a wedding. The ceremony is the same day as a nondescript World Cup soccer match. She can’t believe what she’s hearing, he can’t understand her surprise.

The video had 3.5 million views on YouTube, another million on Instagram and was shared on different platforms. On that day, these two actors who had met 13 years ago while studying Dramatic Arts became famous.

But, says Jero, it was not easy to get there.

He remembers when he started uploading videos: he worked as an administrator in a company, gave classes and performed in independent theaters. Remember the time they did the play without an audience: it was nobody, and yet the director encouraged them to do the same. He remembers the comments from his relatives (“Che, but do you have to upload so many videos?”), from his students and from the anonymous one who told him in a post that he was less funny than a rock.

At first, he did them alone. At that time, Jose was dedicated to makeup and hair. “I was embarrassed by the exposure, being on camera,” she says. Jero left the company, gave classes at the theater school and after dinner he recorded the videos. “He made them as he could, but they were lazy,” she confesses. Three weeks before the viral, she decided that she should quit her job: at first she was afraid. And yet, she knows today, the decision paid off.

She was convincing Jose that she also appeared. They outlined the characters: he, a passionate, obsessive amateur footballer who never stops thinking about games, results and shirts. She, the wife, surprised again and again by the lack of common sense of the man she married.

Jero realized, the couple dynamics liked a lot. Thus, he came up with the recording in the car. For almost two hours, they circled the internal roads of the country. Jero would say something, repeat one part, modify another. “Honey, one more take.” “Another one?” Jose said. “Another,” he said. “The last one may be the best.” And there they went: practicing that feigned and plausible discussion. “Recording, I’m unbearable,” Jero agrees.

After that video they put together the work a royal couple and they did a national tour. In 2023 they plan to go to Spain, Costa Rica and Mexico. “We are theater actors: the networks were an excuse to get to a stage and not the other way around”, clarifies Jose.

Jero believes that humor is health. Making him laugh contributes his grain of sand in this complicated world. Sometimes he wakes up to a bad day and feels insecure. He wonders if he’s really funny and if he makes sense to continue with the videos, but then he remembers the messages: the one who told them they were happy about the pandemic, the ones who thanked them for making them laugh.

And Qatar? Are they going to the World Cup? We asked him in September. “We are seeing,” said Jero, smiling enigmatically. “There is nothing defined. October 24 is my birthday: I’m expecting a nice present”.

Of course, finally Jero and Jose had the gift.