The US Republicans’ shift to the right did not begin with Donald Trump. The party is characterized by a climate of intimidation.

The more dramatic the words, the deeper the shock. The desire to create this impression has already led to many linguistic mistakes. As is currently shown by the example of the USA. Whether civil war, uprising or coup: no term in the last few days seemed too full-bodied to describe the situation there – in comments and moderations inside and outside the country. These terms are all wrong.

No, the United States is not on the brink of civil war, nor is it threatened with a coup. However, this is by no means reassuring. Because democracy in the USA is actually at risk. However, for reasons that do not fit into a brief headline.

Example civil war. In a modern state, this presupposes that – at least – one of two requirements is met: a power struggle within the army, if possible between forces of approximately equal strength, or significant foreign military aid for those who are planning an overthrow. There can be no question of either in the USA.

Hardly any other institution enjoys such a high level of recognition across party lines as the US military – regardless of how the majority of the population feels about a specific war effort abroad. Service at the gun is considered patriotic, and patriotism is a term with positive connotations throughout the United States. In addition, the army offers many opportunities for integration and advancement. That too ties up conflicting forces within a society.

Fight right-wing extremists

Yes, there are right-wing extremists in the US Army – just like in many other organizations. By the way, there are also those in the Bundeswehr. As weird as the comparison would be in many other ways, it is just as coherent in this one: Tolerating right-wing extremism on the one hand harbors the risk of it spreading. And secondly, that weapons and other material are stolen for attacks. Therefore it has to be fought.

However, further fantasies would be absurd. The mountain troops will not soon control the access to the Feldherrnhalle in Munich with weapons at the ready, the infantry will not guard the Kurfürstendamm – and the US Army will not shoot itself over the Potomac. If the present crisis in the United States was only about preventing it, it would already be over. Right-wing militias couldn’t crawl under their beds as quickly as they would like if the US military cleared its throat seriously.

But it’s not all about that. Not just about civil war and not just about the military and other security forces when talking about political violence in the US. It is easy to imagine, even likely, scenarios in which people are murdered who are viewed by right-wing extremists as enemies. In which shops are looted, cars set on fire and cities as a whole are “made unsafe”. That is enough to disturb the population. And to poison the political and interpersonal climate. Bad enough.

Institutions work

But if the half-empty glass is to be described as half-full, then one can say with regard to the USA in the past few days and weeks: the institutions have worked. The courts have pronounced the law, regardless of whether judges were appointed by Donald Trump or not. The election supervision in the individual states has done its job. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Home Secretary, who withstood shameless threats from President Donald Trump, became a shining light. However, if he were alone and not one of many, then there would be no useful election result. All of this is not little.

If, on the other hand, the half-full glass is to be described as half-empty, then it must be stated that the security forces were incredibly poorly prepared for violent right-wing extremist demonstrations. Worse still, there are increasing signs that at least some security forces have made common cause with the demonstrators or at least let them do their bit with a wink. Members of Congress may even have helped the perpetrators.

Yes, Donald Trump stirred up his grassroots. But he was and is obviously not a lone perpetrator. The most interesting question in this context has hardly been discussed so far: who is actually pulling the strings behind such actions in the background. It can be said for sure that this is neither the much-noticed man with horns nor the man who seized the desk of the democratic politician Nancy Pelosi with the help of his feet. Or does anyone seriously believe that these people have the tactical and intellectual skills to take such an action? No, nobody can believe that.

Coordinated actions

But who then planned the demonstrations that are currently making headlines around the world? Who is coordinating protests that – supposedly – are to take place in all 50 states of the USA in the next few days? Such complex actions are never – never – arranged solely via social media. Who is it? Why is the state of the investigation so inadequate that the public is not yet allowed to find out about it and the security authorities are silent about it?

It now looks like it was no more than a lucky coincidence that there was no mass murder of Congressmen. But even in such a case, it should not have led to the outbreak of civil war. The concept of “designated survivors”, the emergency survivors in the event of a terrorist attack with far-reaching consequences, seems bizarre in the deepest peace. But the idea behind it is powerful: Nobody is irreplaceable. The system is stronger than any individual.

Then why get upset at all? Everything went well. A few madmen who are about to be brought to justice have trampled into a public building. A president whose sanity may be doubted will resign from office in the next week. His party will be busy licking its own wounds. The new leadership tackles all important tasks and leaves the past behind.

It would be nice. Permanent uncertainty and the fear of attacks change a society. Not overnight, but slowly, gradually, creeping up. Some Republican Congressmen allegedly failed to vote for Donald Trump to be impeached because they feared for the safety of their families and their own. That is – or would be – understandable. Forgivable too.

Fear for families

And what if a reorganization of constituencies that discriminate against minorities is planned and opposition to it becomes life-threatening? Or if the registration of voters is tied to conditions that privilege white middle-class people? Will some of those who have a say and decide again be afraid – for themselves and their families? If that is the case in Texas or Florida, it won’t make global headlines. Then nobody cares.

The really threatening question of the last few days is therefore: Why is the Republican party still not mostly distancing itself from Donald Trump? Just out of fear of a man who has lost his power, who may soon be broke and who will probably have to answer for tax evasion in the state of New York? Oh no, hardly. Rather, because the individual republican MPs fear losing office and dignity if he or she opposes the will of the majority.

The opening of the Republican Party to right-wing extremism did not start with Donald Trump. Unfortunately. But much earlier, at the latest with the founding of the Tea Party movement in 2009, which succeeded in exerting decisive influence on the selection of candidates for the party. She hijacked the US Republicans – whoever turned against her had no chance.

Which means: The Republican Party’s shift to the right does not begin and end with Donald Trump. And whoever it is who is behind the tea party, the presidency of Donald Trump and the “storm” on the Capitol: A civil war or a coup is not needed for success. Fear, insecurity and anger are enough. There is no shortage of such feelings.