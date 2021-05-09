Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Dr. Islam Anan, a professor of health economics and epidemiology, revealed the expected and possible scenarios for international drug companies to waive intellectual property rights for vaccines against the emerging corona virus. Annan told Al-Ittihad that the idea of ​​relinquishing intellectual property for corona vaccines is proposed by the World Health Organization, pointing out that the United Nations Charter states that in cases of epidemic developments and severe emergencies, intellectual property falls directly, which is what happened by some companies. On a voluntary basis, there are others who have rejected Pfizer. Annan explained that the current assignment of intellectual property for corona vaccines has become a very urgent necessity, especially since preserving intellectual property amid the unfair distribution of vaccines will turn things into something unfortunate, especially since at least 20% of the world’s population must be vaccinated. The professor of health economics and epidemiology stressed that either everyone survives the producer and the consumer, otherwise dealing with the pandemic will be delayed, explaining that even if intellectual property rights are not waived, a way must be found to transfer manufacturing technology to other countries in a more accessible way than the current one in order to be able to Those countries manufacture vaccines. Despite the international response to the initiative to waive intellectual property for vaccines, and the approval shown by the presidents of America, France and the European Union, they were also joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expressed support for the idea of ​​canceling patents for vaccines as Covid, and urged his government to consider canceling them with regard to vaccines. Russian. In addition, a number of international multinational companies specialized in producing the vaccine refused to interact with the initiative, explaining that a better way must be found in the distribution networks, justifying that the vaccines that will be manufactured will harm the reputation of the original product and will not be appropriate. Annan pointed out during his speech to the “Al-Ittihad” that viruses are constantly mutating, according to their nature, pointing out that the mutation in Corona does not change its main characteristics, explaining that the mutations of the Corona virus that occur mainly due to the absence of vaccines, and therefore the virus changes its main characteristics, which leads to a weak effect The vaccine and its future change.