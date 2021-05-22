Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Spanish League enters the 38th and final stage today, Saturday, which is the day of the decisive battle for the league title between the poles of the capital, Madrid. , A title that will remain in the capital with Real, aspiring to keep it in its coffers for the second year, or Atlético, which is seeking to transfer it to the other section of the city for the first time since 2014.

The first scenario comes in the direction of Atletico, a coach who needs to win away to Valladolid to win the championship title, and the second scenario in the event of a tie or defeat, Atletico Madrid will wait for Real Madrid to stumble in its match, with a draw or defeat against Villarreal.

At the same time, Real is waiting to achieve the 35th title in its career, and the second in a row, Atletico Madrid falter, as it needs to beat Villarreal, in return for a draw or loss to Valladolid, while Real Madrid will officially lose the title in the event of a tie or defeat.

There is a scenario in the event of a “royal” victory and Atletico tied, the two teams are equal with 84 points, but the title goes to Real Madrid, thanks to its superiority over Atletico in direct confrontations, which is the decisive rule in the event of equal points.

The task will not be easy for the title contenders, given the goal behind each of their rivals, as Atlético comes to Valladolid, the summer bottom, who hopes to save his season and stay in the top flight, while Real receives his counterpart Villarreal, the seventh, aspiring to qualify for the European League «Europa. Legge ».

While Barcelona bid farewell to the title race two rounds before, after a series of poor results, the last of which was a defeat at home to Celta Vigo, and Barca seeks on the last day to maintain its third position, by defeating Eibar because the loss and the victory of the fourth Seville, will mean the Catalan club retreat to fourth place .

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi seeks to achieve a special championship for him by preserving the league’s top scorer title by increasing his goal yield in the match, as he tops the standings with 30 goals, 7 goals behind Villarreal’s second scorer Gerard Moreno.