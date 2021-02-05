Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project announced that the “Hope Probe” has successfully completed the third of the six stages of its historic journey to explore the Red Planet, which is “Navigation in Space”, which is the longest stage of the first space mission led by an Arab country to explore planets, and this stage took about 7 months.

The stage of “space navigation” began after the end of the launch and early operations phases. The average speed of the probe during this period was about 121 thousand kilometers per hour, and it witnessed three major maneuvers to direct the path so that the probe was in the correct path towards the orbit of Mars.

After successfully completing the stage of space navigation, the Hope probe begins the stage of entry to Mars, which is the most difficult and dangerous stage of the space mission, and it takes 27 minutes before the probe successfully reaches its specific orbit around the red planet, and the probe in this stage faces 5 main scenarios, three of them The mission is crowned with success, and the fourth is a partial success of the mission by reaching this advanced stage, and the fifth may mean the loss of the probe in space or its crash.

“Programming” determines the fate of the probe

The difficulty of this stage lies in the fact that the connection is temporarily disconnected with the probe, which operates all this time on its own, as its success depends entirely on the programming operations previously carried out by the work team when building and designing the probe, which is difficult to try in similar conditions on the planet, At this stage, the work team focuses on inserting the “Probe of Hope” into the capture orbit around Mars safely. In order to complete this mission successfully, half of the fuel in the probe tanks will be burned to slow it down to the extent that it is allowed to enter the capture orbit, and the fuel burning process continues. Using 6 reverse propulsion motors (delta V) for 27 minutes to reduce the speed of the probe from 121,000 km / h to 18,000 km / h, and given that it is a precise operation, the probe is designed for this stage to be self-operated.

After the successful completion of this process, all scientific systems and devices on board the probe will be re-examined and tested before moving to the scientific stage during which the first contact with the probe with the earth station will be made through the deep space monitoring network, through its main station in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Space is fraught with danger

Eng. Omran Sharaf, director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, emphasized that planetary exploration projects are always fraught with challenges and risks, especially the missions of Mars exploration, as the challenges of sending a satellite to the Red Planet are equivalent to five times the same task around Earth.

Sharaf said: The team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project had studied all potential challenges – main and secondary – that the Hope Probe could face in its journey to explore Mars, and all these possibilities were taken into account when designing, building and programming the probe to help it overcome the challenges it might face. However, this does not prevent the probe from being exposed to any emergency conditions that may affect the flight schedule, or the chances of its success, especially in the stage of entering the capture orbit around Mars, which is the most difficult stage of the probe’s journey.

“The 27 Blind Minutes”

He added: The difficulty of entering the capture orbit around Mars is due to the fact that the probe has to reduce its speed of 121 thousand kilometers per hour to 18 thousand kilometers per hour, within only 27 minutes, and the biggest challenge in these minutes is the lack of control of the Al-Khawaneej Center in Dubai with the probe during this critical period, which is called the “27 blind minutes”, as the probe handles all the challenges it faces in this period by itself, and in the event that more than two of the reverse propulsion motors fail, this will cause the probe to wander into deep space and not Can be retrieved.

Sharaf added that if the Hope Probe can successfully enter the orbit of Mars, the UAE will be the fifth in the history of mankind to reach the Red Planet, and this confirms the size of the achievement that is achieved, especially since the success rate of reaching the orbit historically does not exceed 50%.

Mission fate

Eng. Omran Sharaf, leader of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, identified 4 main scenarios for the process of entering the Hope probe into the capture orbit around Mars, in addition to many sub-possibilities within each major scenario, indicating that 3 of these scenarios will culminate in the probe mission with complete success. At this stage.

He said: The first scenario that the project team has worked to prepare for throughout the past years of the project’s life is that the probe successfully enters the capture orbit by self-lowering its speed from 121,000 km to 18,000 km, during the 27 blind minutes during which there is a delay In contacting about 11 minutes with the ground control center in Dubai, through the efficient operation of the reverse propulsion devices that the work team has previously programmed to do this task independently and without human intervention, and then the probe will enter safely, and on time according to the schedule, to Mars orbit, and this stage has been crowned with success.

He added: The second scenario is the loss of one or two reverse thrust engines, which will result in an increase in the time required to reach the probe, and thus a slight delay in ensuring that this stage is successfully completed.

And he continued: The third and fourth scenarios, which we do not wish for any of them to happen, is the failure of more than two of the probe’s six reverse propulsion engines and the failure of the entry process into the capture orbit, which could result in the probe being destroyed after colliding with Mars, or for the red planet to go beyond and wander into space and cannot be restored As for the fourth and last possibility, it is the probe’s successful arrival to the capture orbit around Mars with the loss of permanent contact with it, explaining that this would be considered a partial success of the “Hope Probe” mission by reaching this advanced stage.

Sharaf stressed that despite the possibility of any of the previous scenarios or others, the project team had worked on developing alternative plans in the stages of developing and programming the probe for all of these scenarios, and therefore we are confident that the team’s tireless efforts over the past years will be crowned with success, God willing.

Successful completion of 3 stages

The Al-Amal probe had successfully completed 3 stages in its first historical mission of its kind, since its launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on board the H2A missile on July 20, 2020 at 01:58 am UAE time, which are: the launch stage and the stage The early operations and the navigation stage in space, and there are three other stages remaining before the probe: entering Mars, moving to the scientific orbit, and then the scientific stage during which the probe, through its scientific apparatus, will collect and send data about the red planet, and each of these stages has its own risks, nature and specific challenges. Which requires dealing with it with precision, efficiency and skill on the part of the work team.

Overcoming challenges

It is noteworthy that the UAE Mars Exploration Project, the Hope Probe, has successfully overcome a number of challenges since its inception in 2014, most notably the conditions imposed by the Corona pandemic around the world, and the team was able to transfer the probe from Dubai to Japan and successfully launch it from Tangashima base.

The development of the Hope Probe took 6 years, while similar Mars missions took from 10 to 12 years, and the project was completed at half the usual cost of other scientific projects to Mars, as the cost amounted to $ 200 million, and it is among the lowest in the world in comparison to missions. And similar projects thanks to the efforts of the national engineering, research and scientific cadres.

The UAE project to explore Mars is the first Arab project to study the red planet, and the “Hope Probe” is the focus of the hopes of hundreds of millions from 56 “Arab and Islamic” countries. It is an ambitious project to record an honorable Arab scientific and research presence in the field of Mars exploration, and upon the successful arrival of the Hope probe to Mars orbit, the UAE will be the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement, within its qualitative scientific project to explore Mars, and this Emirati presence represents the aspirations and aspirations of the state UAE.

This project serves humanity in general and the scientific community in particular, and puts the information it collects through its research on the planet Mars free of charge within the reach of more than 200 scientific institutions and research centers around the world, and the UAE project to explore Mars also establishes the interest of the youth of the country and the Arab world to study science and mathematics. Engineering, technology, and specialization in it, and the Emirates Mars Exploration Project contributes to building highly qualified Emirati cadres in the field of space technology, innovation, and scientific and space research. This ambitious scientific project also contributes to radical transformations in the development of the capabilities of the UAE and the Arab world in the field of engineering, industrial, scientific and research infrastructures.

The arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to the orbit of Mars coincides with the UAE celebrations of the fiftieth National Day for the proclamation of the union.