The scenario of a preemptive NATO strike on the Kaliningrad region involves the elimination of four main targets in this region, writes Over Defense, using data the American organization Center for Naval Analyzes (CNA).

According to the publication, we are talking about the destruction of launchers of short-range ballistic missiles (BRMD) capable of carrying nuclear weapons (meaning, first of all, the Iskander missile systems), damage to the ships and infrastructure of the Baltic Fleet, the destruction of anti-aircraft missile systems located in the region ( ZRS) S-400 “Triumph” and “the elimination of Russian troops in Kaliningrad to ensure security in the Baltic States and the Suwalki corridor.”

From the publication it becomes known that the main factors of the victory of NATO, represented, in particular, by the Armed Forces of Poland, in the hypothetical conflict in the Kaliningrad region are considered “speed and surprise”.

“The forces gathered on the Russian border must cross a densely forested area full of lakes,” the article says. It also notes that “displacement (from the city of Gusev – approx. “Lenta.ru”) Russian artillery and concentrated barrage fire could effectively stop the Polish offensive even before crossing the border.

To destroy the Iskander, it is proposed to use the experience of eliminating the R-17 launchers during the Gulf War, as well as a missile strike on ammunition storage facilities.

For causing irreparable damage to the Baltic Fleet, according to the publication, Norwegian Naval Strike Missile (NSM) missiles and 155-mm self-propelled howitzers can be used. “In this case, the Russian Baltic Fleet can be liquidated in the long term. Unable to leave Baltiysk and vulnerable to artillery fire, port infrastructure and ships will be disabled, ”the newspaper writes.

To eliminate Russian air defense systems (air defense), in particular the S-400 Triumph, it is proposed to use multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) WR-40 Langusta, which can be guided by drones. “The elimination of the Russian zone of restriction and denial of access and maneuver opens the skies for air strikes on the forces caught in the Kaliningrad boiler, eliminating heavy equipment and causing irreparable damage to the defensive capabilities of mobile motorized units,” the publication states.

According to the publication, “the last step towards a decisive victory in the region and the implementation of strategic tasks is the destruction of the remaining Russian power elements.” “Any action that weakened the Russian military in the early days of any conflict could be critical to the future of the war in Central Europe,” the publication says.

It also argues that in the current situation, “a full-scale war is an unlikely scenario,” since, in particular, the “financial situation” in Russia “excludes the possibility of prolonged participation in the conflict.”

In September 2019, the commander of the US Air Force (Air Force) in Europe, Jeffrey Harrigan, said that the Pentagon had a plan to break through the multilayer air defense of the Kaliningrad region.

In October 2019, Dr.Richard Hooker, Senior Researcher at the Jamestown Foundation (USA), predicted in his work that a potential military conflict between Russia and NATO countries in the Baltics would primarily lead to the loss of the Kaliningrad Region. At the same time, the governor of the region, Anton Alikhanov, called such a forecast fantastic.