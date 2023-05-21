Moroccan Wydad succeeded in crossing the South African Mamelodi Sundowns hurdle, on Saturday, with a 2-2 draw and qualifying on goal difference outside the home, to set a date with Al-Ahly, who qualified easily at the expense of Tunisian Esperance.

The final game system

After 3 past seasons, in which the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to hold one final match for the championship, its stadium would be determined early, this season the old system has returned.

In this year’s edition, the final will be held in two matches, in the stadiums of each of the two sides of the final, with a home and away system.

Final match date

The dates for the two matches were set by CAF as follows:

The first leg – Sunday, June 4 – at Cairo International Stadium.

Second leg – Sunday 11 June – Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

And in the 2022 edition, Al-Ahly met Wydad in one final match, at Mohammed V Stadium, and it ended in favor of the Moroccan champion, with a score of 2-0.