The Scavengers early access is being made available to all today.

Midwinters’ free-to-play third-person battle royale hybrid launched in early access form this week, but was only playable via a Twitch Drops event.

But the event ran into issues. Keys could only be claimed by watching the game on Twitch for 30 minutes, and some who tuned in did not receive their keys. Eventually, Scavengers ran out of Steam keys to give out to people, forcing Midwinter to send out Epic Games Store keys instead. Coupled with this, server issues caused some crash problems.

In response, Midwinter is making Scavengers’ early access available to everyone on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, from 5pm UK time today, 1st May.

According to Midwinter, 100,000 people are already playing Scavengers, which is pretty impressive given how the game was launched.

I had the chance to play the game ahead of release. Here’s my Scavengers impressions.