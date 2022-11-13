The free-to-play shooter Scavengers It is going to be Closed, as announced by the publisher Improbable, after just over a year of activity. The servers will be made inaccessible starting December 16, 2022. The reason for the decision is very simple: there has been an irreversible decline in the player base.

Launched in April 2021, Scavengers was still in Early Access. Unfortunately we will never see the final version. The official message with the feral announcement leaves no room for doubt: “We made the difficult decision to close the game on December 16, 2022. The last few months have seen a decline in the player base and as we thought about various options to reinvigorate the population of the game. server while the game is still in Early Access, it has become clear that continuing development and live service is not sustainable. ”

That the game wasn’t doing well was clear enough, considering the latest update was in March 2022, shortly after developer Midwinter Entertainment’s sale to Dead By Daylight developer Behavior Interactive.

In reality, the situation was quite ambiguous, given that these attempts to make the game survive have not been seen. Improbable of his he has stated several times that he wants to focus on developing some metaverse, whatever it is. So the fate of Scavengers seemed more than sealed, since it was now a live service without live service.

On the other hand, the number of active daily players was really low, as it had dropped below one hundred in recent months.