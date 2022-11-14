Developed by the creators of Halo And Battlefield, Scavengers pits players and mutant creatures against each other in a mix of PvP and PvE. The title came in Early Access on April 28, 2021, but now its days are numbered according to what was declared by the developers themselves, who communicated that the game will never leave its pre-launch phase and indeed will be canceled entirely by December 16, 2022.

With a post on the site of Scavengers, the reasons that led to this decision were explained. “The past few months have seen a sharp decline in player numbers, and although we have tried various ways to repopulate the servers while the game was Early Accessit is now clear how futile it would be to continue developing it and providing live services.The producers were appreciative of those they gave a chance to Scavengersdeclaring that “be grateful to anyone who took the time to try the game, even if it was for a short time”

Scavengers it’s a survival shooter originally developed by Midwinter Entertainmentwhich was later acquired by Unlikely in September 2019. The studio producer of Scavengers was then given to the creators of Dead by Daylight Behavior Interactive.