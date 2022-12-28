The Municipality of Al Dhaid, represented by the Department of Agriculture, has begun scattering the seeds of desert trees and local shrubs in the Al Bardi Reserve, to recreate the vegetation cover there. This coincided with the onset of the rainy season and its results from the formation of ponds and the runoff of reefs and small valleys within the reserve.

The head of the Department of Agriculture, Saeed Matar al-Ketbi, explained that the initiative included scattering seeds of local plants such as al-Ghaf, al-Samar, desert sidr, and seeds of ramth, arth, al-Markh, al-Shu’a and al-Qasd shrubs in the Al-Bardi Reserve, in a season when the region is exposed to rainfall that helps the growth of these seeds, while making sure that these Seeds from the results of the reserves and neighboring Ghaf trees. This initiative aims to preserve and flourish the natural vegetation cover and restore biodiversity in the region.

He stated that the Al Bardi Reserve is the only existing reserve in the country, whose vegetation consists of perennial samar trees, some of which are more than 200 years old. The municipality notes that the wise decision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish a wall to protect the land of the reserve, and to prevent livestock, camels, and groups of environmental tamperers such as loggers and soil bulldozers, which was positively reflected in the return of trees to growth again, and self-recovery of the elements of nature. Of the trees, birds and some small animals remaining such as lizards, foxes and lizards.