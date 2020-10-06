Highlights: According to the Meteorological Department, rain is possible in many parts of the country including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Eastern MP in the next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Karnataka

Southwest monsoon has returned from most parts of the country

new Delhi

Monsoon has returned from most parts of the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be thunderstorms in East Madhya Pradesh, East Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura in the next 12 hours. Can.

According to IMD, the decrease in moisture and the end of the rains indicate that the southwest monsoon has returned from the rest of Rajasthan. Apart from this, monsoon has returned from some parts of UP and Madhya Pradesh and most parts of Gujarat.

Cyclonic circulation remains in southern coastal parts of Odisha and adjoining areas. It is moving towards the eastern parts of Bihar.

On the other hand, there is a possibility of thunderstorm in Karnataka also. According to the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center, there may be light to moderate rain and thundershowers at some places in southern and interior Karnataka and Maland regions. Coastal areas may receive light rain. Similarly, light to moderate rains may occur over North Interior Karnataka region.