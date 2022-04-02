Scary?: They compare the World Cup mascot with Gasparín

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Qatar 2022 World Cup mascot.
Qatar 2022 World Cup mascot.
The new mascot wears a white turban, a typical garment in Qatar.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 02, 2022, 12:00 AM
This Friday, during the 2022 Qatar World Cup draw ceremony, the host country announced the mascot of this new World Cup, whose name is The BSE.
For his presentation, a video was shown where bse meets previous World Cup editions: Juanito (Mexico 70), Naranjito (Spain 82), Gauchito (Argentina 78), Ciao (Italy 90), Striker (United States 94), Footix (France 98), Goleo (Germany 2006) , Fuleco (Brazil 2014), among others. (What does the new World Cup mascot represent?)
“He came from the universe of mascots full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to the whole world. Introducing: The bse – the Official Mascot of the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022“wrote the official World Cup account on Twitter.
(You may be interested in: Qatar World Draw LIVE: follow the destiny of the qualified countries).
The new pet, white, wears a white turban, a typical garment of Arab culture. However, the memes about it on social networks have not been long in coming and many people already compare La eeb with the famous ghost Gasparín.
Some people have also made comparisons on social networks of the appearance of The bse with “The ghost of the B”.
The name of La ebb translates into Spanish liberation. The animation does not have feet, which has been criticized by some, considering that it represents a World Cup.
April 02, 2022, 12:00 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Scary #compare #World #Cup #mascot #Gasparín
Leave a Reply