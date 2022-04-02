Sunday, April 3, 2022
Scary?: They compare the World Cup mascot with Gasparín

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in Sports
World Mascot

Qatar 2022 World Cup mascot.

Qatar 2022 World Cup mascot.

The new mascot wears a white turban, a typical garment in Qatar.

This Friday, during the 2022 Qatar World Cup draw ceremony, the host country announced the mascot of this new World Cup, whose name is The BSE.

For his presentation, a video was shown where bse meets previous World Cup editions: Juanito (Mexico 70), Naranjito (Spain 82), Gauchito (Argentina 78), Ciao (Italy 90), Striker (United States 94), Footix (France 98), Goleo (Germany 2006) , Fuleco (Brazil 2014), among others. (What does the new World Cup mascot represent?)

See also  Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

He came from the universe of mascots full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to the whole world. Introducing: The bse – the Official Mascot of the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022“wrote the official World Cup account on Twitter.

(You may be interested in: Qatar World Draw LIVE: follow the destiny of the qualified countries).

The new pet, white, wears a white turban, a typical garment of Arab culture. However, the memes about it on social networks have not been long in coming and many people already compare La eeb with the famous ghost Gasparín.

Some people have also made comparisons on social networks of the appearance of The bse with “The ghost of the B”.

The name of La ebb translates into Spanish liberation. The animation does not have feet, which has been criticized by some, considering that it represents a World Cup.

