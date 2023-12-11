Terms is scary. More crime and crime in the station area. Last night, in via Manin, the carabinieri of the Roma Scalo Termini unit arrested a suspect in the crime against a 29-year-old from Gambia, without a fixed address and with a criminal record, for aggravated robbery in conspiracy against a 50-year-old Roman.

The complaint

The victim reported that, on the night of last December 1st, while he was walking along via Giovanni Giolitti at the intersection with via Gioberti, he was attacked by four people, unknown to him, who, after having surrounded him and made him fall to the ground , they stole his cell phone and wallet. The 50-year-old, who fortunately did not suffer any injuries, asked for help from 112 and the police intervened on the spot and, having received the report, began to investigate.

The scene immortalized by cameras

Thanks to the acquisition and careful analysis of the footage from the video surveillance cameras in the area, the Carabinieri of the Roma Scalo Termini Unit managed to identify the 29-year-old, an identity also confirmed following photographic recognition by the victim. The suspect was tracked down last night and found wearing the same sweatshirt worn during the robbery. In agreement with the Rome Prosecutor's Office, the 29-year-old was taken to the Regina Coeli prison, where the Court of Rome validated the arrest. The Carabinieri investigations continue in order to identify the accomplices.



