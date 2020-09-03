This shark really looks terrifying: Researchers discovered the extraordinary animal off a vacation island and were shocked when they saw that it was missing skin and teeth.

Sardinia – It is a unique find, reported by researchers from the University of Cagliari (Italy): Just off the popular holiday island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean, a unique shark was discovered that looks really creepy: the extraordinary animal is missing skin and teeth.

The pale yellow scary shark without skin and teeth was already caught in July 2019 by smugglers near Sardinia with a net from a depth of 500 meters, reports RTL. Now researchers have one Explanation for the extraordinary animal phenomenon* published in a scientific article.