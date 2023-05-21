Impressive images

The 2023 Nurburgring 24 Hours recorded the historic victory of the Ferrari 296 prepared by the Frikadelli team entrusted to the quartet David Pittard, Felipe Laser, Nick Catsburg and Earl Bamber. In Qualifying the Mercedes had shone, in particular Raffaele Marciello. At the wheel of his Mercedes-AMG GT3 from the BILSTEIN team ‘Lello’ gave four tenths to his nearest pursuer, the #3 sister car of the GetSpeed ​​team driven by the German Maro Engel.

Own Maro Engel he was the protagonist of the accident that put an end to the 24 Hours of the Ring in the Mercedes #3 shared with Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon. Engel was passing through the section of the ‘Esses’ dedicated to Stefan Bellof, in the past one of the greatest interpreters of the green hell. From the camera car it is truly impressive to see how Engel ‘pulls’ a tow truck and an ambulance before the fatal contact.

Engel found a slower car ahead of him and tried to overtake on the inside. The contact led to the decisive damage to the right rear of the Mercedes #3 which was therefore forced to retire. Below are the images of the accident which led to the intervention of the emergency services and then Engel’s slalom followed by the contact.

End of our race 😢 pic.twitter.com/L6ToN9U6dH — Maro Engel (@MaroEngel) May 21, 2023

Yes, single yellow flag and reduced race speed at this area. Unfortunately a very fast section of the track that is normally fully flat out (in this case big lift). What helps us is that the drivers of these vehicles are well trained and strictly stick to one side of the track. — Maro Engel (@MaroEngel) May 21, 2023

Engel himself on Twitter he then explained to the users amazed by these images that in reality such dynamics are ‘the practice’ at the Ring, highlighting that those who drive tow trucks and ambulances are qualified people capable of not being a danger on such a track ‘ fur’ like the Ring. “There was a single yellow flag and therefore an obligation to reduce speed in this area – her words – unfortunately, however, this is a stretch of track that is usually tackled flat-out, in this case instead you obviously didn’t go ‘full-out’. What helps us is the fact that those who drive the emergency vehicles are very well trained people who are able to stay on the sides of the track“.