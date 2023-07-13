Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

Olaf B. is arrested in the Outlaws rocker club in Bangkok. © Facebook / Drama addict

In the case of the murder of a Munich businessman, the trail leads to the rocker milieu. His body was found dismembered in a freezer.

Munich/Pattaya – After the murder of Munich businessman Hans Peter M, the authorities are investigating who was involved in the plot. The Germans Petra G. (54) and Olaf B. (52) were arrested as suspects. The latter, according to Pattaya News, denies all allegations that he will not say anything without a lawyer of his choice.

Suspect attempted suicide

The tenant of the house in which the freezer was discovered is also under suspicion: Nicole F. (52), who comes from Siegen (NRW), fled from the police to a restaurant and hid there. She tried to cut her arm and was taken to a hospital. Olaf B. threatened her with death if she opened the freezer, she told the police.

Nicole F. had rented the house where the freezer was © Facebook

Explosive: Both Nicole F. and Olaf B. are supporters of the Outlaws rocker club, which has branches in Thailand. The suspected Pakistani Sahruk U. (27) was also arrested.

Investigators assume torture and blackmail

The horror murder is said to be related to extortion. It had been planned and well prepared by the gang for over a month, National Police Deputy Chief Surachate Hakparn told the newspaper Khaosod. The investigators also assume that Hans Peter M. was tortured before his death. The equivalent of 78,230 euros were transferred from the dead man’s account to ten accounts. That speaks for several involved parties.

Murder victim Hans Peter Mack and suspect Petra G. © Facebook/Twitter

According to the portal the nation Another German named Enrico was also arrested because he is said to have kept an account where the money from the victim was supposed to end up. Surachate also referred to Olaf B. loudly The Thaiger himself as a “powerful mafia figure” in Chon Buri province and Pattaya in particular. He intimidated foreigners doing business in Thailand and demanded protection money. Most recently, a former injured party also had

Police deputy announces tough fight against German mafia in Thailand

Surachate announced that he would take decisive action against the German mafia in Thailand: “Immigration officials must root out all these criminal gangs in Pattaya and Nong Prue, a place where tourists stay when they return from Pattaya. Police commanders in both areas must be determined; “Don’t let Chinese or Germans kidnap citizens.”