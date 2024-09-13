Authorities said an altercation followed a confrontation between a group of protesters that resulted in a passerby being shot, according to the Associated Press.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Marian Ryan said police were called to a small protest in Newton.

Ryan added that an exchange of words began before a passerby quickly crossed the street and got into a confrontation with one of the protesters.

“A fight broke out, and during that fight, one of the protesting group shot the person who crossed the street,” she said at a press conference late Thursday.

Scott Hayes, 47, of Framingham, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries, Ryan said.

Acting Newton County Sheriff George McMeans asked witnesses to provide investigators with photos or video of the confrontation.

He said police would deploy additional security patrols around “places of worship” over the next few days.

For her part, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller described the shooting as a “horrific incident” and asked everyone to remain calm until the police investigation is complete.

“I know the public will have a lot of questions, and we will share information with the people of Newton and the press when we are able to,” Fuller said. “This is really early stages of an ongoing investigation.”