A big scare was experienced this Monday in the match that Barranquilla FC won 1-0 against Orsomarso, on matchday 11 of the BetPlay Tournament, the second category of Colombian soccer.

In the 45+1 minute, home player Nicolás Villa collapsed on the pitch at the Romelio Martínez stadium, without anyone touching him. Villa, who was playing on the left wing, advanced towards the centre of the field and then fell to the ground.

His teammates immediately ran to the place where Villa fell and quickly, the stretcher-bearers entered the field of play and evacuated the footballer, who was replaced by Stiwar Acuña.

The first medical report on the health of Nicolás Villa

The 23-year-old footballer was accompanied by Red Cross rescuers and the Barranquilla FC doctor, Joseph Gutiérrez. Fortunately, the issue does not appear to be serious, according to the statement issued by the club.

“The Barranquilla FC Medical Department informs the public about the health situation of player Nicolás Villa, who suffered a collapse during today’s match (Monday). The episode compromised his state of consciousness for a few seconds, but it was not necessary to perform resuscitation maneuvers on the field of play,” the club said.

“The player was immediately transferred to the El Prado Clinic, where additional studies will be carried out to determine the cause of the clinical episode. Additional information will be provided as new medical results become available. We appreciate the respect and consideration towards Nicolás Villa and his family at this time,” he added.

Villa was apparently the victim of heat stroke. The match started at 5pm and Barranquilla has been affected in recent days by very high temperatures, with wind chills of up to 49 degrees Celsius.

