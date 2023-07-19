Home page World

After a cow attack in South Tyrol with an injured tourist, there was another incident in Italy. A married couple will not soon forget the scenes.

Moos in Passeier – dreamy peaks, bathing lakes and green valleys: South Tyrol, the northernmost province of Italy, is terrified of vineyards and picturesque mountain landscapes. When hiking on the Alm, the paths can lead travelers across a cow pasture. However, frightening scenes have caused a sensation in the past few days.

After a cow attack in South Tyrol: another eerie encounter

On Sunday (July 16) there was a dramatic action on the Alpe di Siusi in South Tyrol. Cows suddenly attacked tourists, seriously injuring a woman. But this is not the only case of this kind in Italy.

Already on Monday (July 17th) there was another scary cow encounter that took place in the Italian municipality of Moos in Passeier in South Tyrol. A couple from Trentino, where a jogger was recently killed by a bear, went on a trip to Lake Seeber. That reported South Tyrol News. At around 2000 meters above sea level, the couple met several cows – initially everything went peacefully.

South Tyrol: Enraged cows circling hikers

But that should change suddenly. About ten angry cows cavorted on the alpine meadows around the lake. The animals are said to have circled a man and a child, it said. That scared hikers in the area, the couple told the newspaper. No one had a dog with them at the time.

When the cows finally set their sights on the couple and ran towards them, the two saved themselves on a rock. Only when they lost interest and pursued two tourists along the way did the couple flee. “We descended into the valley via a different, much longer route so that we no longer had to pass the herd,” the wife explained South Tyrol News.

Cow encounter in South Tyrol: This is how hikers should behave

The German Alpine Club also knows that conflicts can arise between cows and hikers. Although incidents rarely occur, correct behavior is crucial. According to the Alpine Association, hikers should bear this in mind:

Keep your distance and do not leave the marked path; if in doubt, take a detour

Don’t walk through herds of cows

leash dogs; if cows behave aggressively, let the dog run free

Pay attention to body language, do not stare at cows with your eyes and do not frighten the animals

When attacked: keep calm, don’t turn your back to the cow and leave the pasture quickly

“If you treat the animals with respect, you won’t have any problems,” spokesman Thomas Bucher said in a statement. In principle, cows are not aggressive, but suckler cows can see their calves as endangered and “possibly attack the supposed intruder violently”. Threatening gestures of the animals can be lowering the head, scratching, roaring or snorting. There was also a cow attack in Austria last year. A German vacationer was seriously injured. (cheese)