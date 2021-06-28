Another video is available for Scars Above, the sci-fi title of the new label Prime Matter. This video essentially shows extended scenes from the pre-alpha demo, which was already unveiled during E3 2021. Additionally, there are some new sequences with further insights into the game.

Scars Above is a thrilling and engaging third-person shooter inspired by modern action-adventure games. The title intends to take a cue from the pillars of the genre, including the rewarding feeling of overcoming difficult areas, all with a “compelling and intricate story, meticulous and elaborate world design and a living ecosystem to explore and survive”. At the same time, Scars Above will offer many secrets and discoveries.

Over the course of the game, players will have to make some important decisions and use different weapons and technologies to defeat all the monsters that populate a planet “of fascinating beauty but terrible nightmares”. You will play Kate Ward, a scientist and astronaut stuck in this strange and hostile world. Without delay we leave you to watch this gameplay video.

Scars Above will launch in 2022 on PC and consoles. At the moment there is no official launch date yet.

Source: Gematsu