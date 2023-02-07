Scars Above returns to show itself on video, in this case with a trailer of the gameplay made by Mad Head Games and Prime Matter in order to present the mechanical of the game, out February 27 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

As you may recall, we tried Scars Above a few weeks ago and were impressed by thealien settingfrenetic action and some peculiarities of the experience, which however still lacks something to be able to compete in the triple A space.

In the video we can see Kate, the protagonist of the game, grapple with some of the fundamental elements of Scars Above, in this case the exploratory phases, the fights and the researchwho will accompany us throughout the adventure as we look for a way to stay alive.

There history of Scars Above tells of a mysterious alien structure that appears in Earth’s orbit, the Metahedron, and of the brave team of scientists and engineers who are sent to study it, unaware of what will happen shortly thereafter.

In fact, the Metahedron projects the agents onto a sort of parallel plane, a death trap from which Kate absolutely wants to escape, but only after having recovered her crew: will she be able to complete this difficult mission?