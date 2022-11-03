Genetic and ultra-rare, its frequency is less than one case in a million and depending on the severity it can be diagnosed early or too late. And the Niemann Pick disease, also called acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (Asmd). Symptoms are varied and non-specific. “Hence the need to promote awareness campaigns, like the month of October entirely dedicated to ASMD. These are fundamental initiatives because these rare diseases are not taught in an organized way in our medical course. Very often students ignore its existence because, being rare, they never think they will ever come into contact with it. There are 6 thousand rare diseases, one tenth of all the diseases we know. One in every 18 people has a rare disease. What we need to do is raise awareness among medical colleagues and not only on these rare diseases such as ASMD, because now they can have a therapy“. Like this Maurizio Scarpacoordinator of the Rare Diseases Coordination Center, Udine Integrated University Healthcare Company and MetabErn network coordinator, on the sidelines of the information meeting ‘Asmd: state of the art and news of an ultra rare disease’.

An event promoted today in Rome by the Italian Niemann Pick Onlus Association, in partnership with Sanofi and with the collaboration of Omar – Observatory for rare diseases. Objective: to sensitize institutions on the current needs of Asmd patients and their caregivers. “It is a disease caused by a genetic defect – Scarpa remembers – which is inherited from both healthy carrier parents. The genetic error is responsible for a deficiency of the acid sphingomyelinase enzyme, which is necessary for the metabolism of a lipid called sphingomyelin. Excessive accumulation of sphingomyelin in multiple organs including the spleen and liver underlies a broad spectrum of metabolic disorders. This accumulation is not life threatening for the newborn baby but it does damage over time “.

The disease is classified into: infantile neurovisceral or type A Asmd, chronic neurovisceral or type A / B Asmd and chronic visceral type B. Although all three forms have the same metabolic defect at the base, their clinical manifestations and prognosis are extremely heterogeneous. Type A has a “very early onset – explains the expert – It manifests itself with an accumulation of toxic substance in the brain and in all other organs and leads to a toxicity of the cell that could compromise the life of the child in the first 2- 3 years, in particular his nervous system. So he is a child who does not develop normally, but rather regresses. Then there are less severe forms that do not involve the central nervous system, but the other organs, are compatible with life but the diagnosis it can be rather delayed. Finally there is the intermediate form, compatible with an adult life, but which also has a mild neurological form. It is a disease present from birth and depending on the severity it can be diagnosed early or late ” .

“Symptoms of the disease are varied and non-specific – Scarpa continues – Alarm bells are very common. The child may have a rather bulky abdomen due to the presence of an enlarged liver and spleen, respiratory problems that can be confused with untreatable asthma, problems with dyslipidemia (fat in the blood) often inherited. So you have to put all these signals together and be able to have a certain diagnosis. There is not a single symptom and this is the difficulty of rare diseases, so you need to know the disease in order not to arrive at the diagnosis too late “.