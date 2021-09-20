Stadiums with full capacity. Almost. This is the request of the president of Milan Paolo Scaroni, who – as a guest at Quarta Repubblica, a program broadcast tonight on Rete 4 – addressed the issue of the reopening of sports facilities in this way.

“I wish – continues Scaroni – that the stadiums be filled to 100% or at least 75% because for us it is an important economic damage. I am confident that the Government accepts our cry of pain and that it accepts the idea of ​​having more stadiums. full of what they are today “. The reference of the Rossoneri president is following the other European championships: “In England they are 100% full, in Austria they are 100% full, in France they are 100%, in Spain they are 100%. So we have some examples that we have to do. to follow”. Message launched.