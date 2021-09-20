The Milan president, guest of Quarta Repubblica on Rete 4, addressed the issue of the total reopening of the sports facilities to the public, referring to the seasonal prospects of the Rossoneri: “Fourth place goal, but if something more comes along, we are happy”
Stadiums with full capacity. Almost. This is the request of the president of Milan Paolo Scaroni, who – as a guest at Quarta Repubblica, a program broadcast tonight on Rete 4 – addressed the issue of the reopening of sports facilities in this way.
“I wish – continues Scaroni – that the stadiums be filled to 100% or at least 75% because for us it is an important economic damage. I am confident that the Government accepts our cry of pain and that it accepts the idea of having more stadiums. full of what they are today “. The reference of the Rossoneri president is following the other European championships: “In England they are 100% full, in Austria they are 100% full, in France they are 100%, in Spain they are 100%. So we have some examples that we have to do. to follow”. Message launched.
Scaroni also talks about the moment of Pioli’s team, with a hint of seasonal goals: “I’m a business man so I don’t have any hopes or illusions, I budget. In our budget we expect Milan to arrive at least fourth, in Champions. This is our goal. Then, if something more comes along, we are very happy. ”
September 20, 2021 (change September 20, 2021 | 20:08)
