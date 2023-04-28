The Rossoneri president spoke to Bocconi: “We want a facility because the clubs we compete with in Europe have stadium revenues in the 100 million area, while Milan and Inter are in the 40 million area”

The quiet is only apparent. Even if in the last few weeks there has been much less talk of the stadium – intended as a new stadium – obviously, the question is always at the top of Milan’s thoughts. Because the hands continue to flow and the moment of waiting must inevitably leave room for action. To operation. If, on the one hand, Milan in this period lives on the strong emotions of the Champions League – the current one and the one that will do everything possible to experience next season as well –, on the other, contacts continue with the institutions and private entities potentially interested and involved in the future club in exclusively Rossoneri colours. See also Merit Medal for Ibrahimovic from the King of Sweden

High scissors — The most important interpretation, right now, is in fact dictated by the timing: it is on this that the choices of the AC Milan club depend, not on the location of the stadium. Today Paolo Scaroni returned to the subject: “I want to reassure you, we don’t want to increase popular prices, but we want to have the possibility of hosting companies that can spend even astronomical sums – said the Rossoneri president, speaking at the workshop ‘Money vs ideas: the football and sustainability’ organized at the Bocconi University in Milan, and seated next to the CEO of Inter Alessandro Antonello –. We will soon be experiencing the semi-final of the Champions League: I could sell tickets dedicated to companies for 5,000 euros, because it will be the match of the year. In England they have been doing it for 20 years, we in Italy don’t have the structures that allow us to do it. I want a stadium for Milan because the clubs we compete with in Europe have stadium revenues in the 100 million area and we, Inter and Milan, are in the 40 million area. These 60 million that are missing undermine our economic sustainability ”. Then he lets himself go to a joke: “I will only say one thing about the Milan stadium because this story has become a ten-year saga. On a blog they called me Stadioni for what I talk about it “. See also Juve, OFFICIAL the friendly match against Arsenal: date and time of the match

Difference with the Premier — So here’s an intervention on a topic that is very close to his heart: “We have a Milan style and we never speak ill of anyone. We fight against racism because we believe in it. When I read how certain people express themselves in the world of football, I think we are bad teachers. We must have a style and not use inappropriate language, pronounced in some corridor and then read in the newspapers. It shouldn’t be done. We must be the first to behave correctly”. Then he returns to the financial channel: “At the moment the economic results are satisfactory, we are generating cash and we could reach break-even”. And, broadening the horizons: “The Premier League collects 7 billion, Serie A 2.8. I don’t think we will be able to close the gap, but we will try. The results that we are having as Italian teams in the Champions League are an incentive to eliminate this difference. The match will be played in Shanghai and Melbourne, there will be more people eager to follow Serie A. In the division of revenues, in England the small clubs are treated better because the cake is bigger there. Newcastle, for example, collects more than Milan and Inter.” See also The new owner that would have America

