“I am happy that Sala has been reconfirmed as mayor. Thus the stadium project will restart at full speed, which is one of the key conditions for Milan and all the Italian teams to resume a virtuous path. Without stadiums, Serie A is destined to go down rather than up ”. The president of Milan Paolo Scaroni told Radio24, who also added: “Restructuring the San Siro? Given that the project we presented involves the construction of a new stadium and that Sala told us that with the changes made it’s okay, I can’t understand how you can think of doing a renovation in a stadium where you play twice a week. . It would impose for long periods to play in another stadium that does not exist ”.

Gigio and goals – Speaking of San Siro, Scaroni also spoke on Gigio Donnarumma’s return to the Meazza, tonight with the national team after his farewell to Milan: “Donnarumma is a great goalkeeper and made a great contribution to Milan, then he decided to change air coming out of its comfort zone and it was a courageous choice. I wish him well and I have no bitterness towards him and I hope that the San Siro audience will welcome him with sympathy too ”. Also because Milan’s path does not offer room for regrets: “Scudetto? It is true that dreams must be pursued and I am pleased to note that the coach and players have great ambitions. But I’m a business man and in this year’s budget we wrote ‘qualification for the Champions League’. If we do it first in Serie A, even better … ”.

Milan chemistry – “We have a perfect unity of purpose between Maldini, Gazidis and Pioli. It’s a whole world that thinks the same way and transmits positive signals to the team “, Scaroni said again:” Since the defeat against Atalanta (5-0, ed) all Milan has changed, under the sure guidance of Pioli making progress every day: he always finds the right solution to face the game, he is a truly quality person. Maldini? Today he is much more a manager than one or two years ago, he has embarked on a path of deepening and maturation and today he has become a much better manager than he was at the beginning but his path continues. A future as a manager for Ibrahimovic? The head has it for sure, I don’t know if it will have the desire. But if so, it will have all the means to do so ”. Closing on the Superlega: “I consider the project to be outdated, AC Milan declared it, but the problems that led to thinking about the Superlega remain. A solution must be found, I hope in agreement with UEFA, because you cannot have the great European clubs that systematically lose ”.

