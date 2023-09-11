In November he will turn 39, but his career already dates back thirty years, because he began acting in the theater before the age of ten and since 1994 he began taking part in highly successful films. Unlike many other child actresses, Scarlett Johansson she never got lost along the way, never any story of wild nights out or rehab, but a very long CV with many, many films shot, most of them as a protagonist and with a great variety of characters including dramas, comedies, science fiction (like Lucy by Luc Besson on TV tonight) and superheroes. Behind his versatility in front of the camera, there is also the ability to physically transform himself depending on the roles. Let’s see what her most important beauty secrets are and the relationship she has with his physique.