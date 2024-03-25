It is well known that almost two years ago the trilogy of Jurassic Worlda series of films from this dinosaur franchise where we had protagonists of the caliber of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard which initially captured the public, but with each sequel they became worse. However, the studio in charge of the rights is still committed to exploiting the franchise, and that could mean that they will try to capture the attention of the most famous people in the world of Hollywood.

As mentioned by the media, the actress Scarlett Johanssonwho became more popular for his participation as Black Widow in the movie universe Marvel, has been in talks with Universal Studios to join the saga. These types of situations are when they are discussing the issue of who will participate as director, and of course, there is also the part of the budget that the actress would charge for a large-scale project such as this beloved worldwide franchise.

Gareth Edwards is directing the new project, which has a script by the writer of Jurassic Park, David Koepp. Edwards took on the role after David Leitch He left after a brief connection with the project. However, it is a film that must now begin work, given that the big company has plans to release it in the summer of last year. With this it is assumed that Johansson He will be the last person they are trying to incorporate to start filming.

Here is the description of the final saga: