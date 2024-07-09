Scarlett Johansson (New York, 39 years old) is immersed in the promotion of her latest work Fly me to the moon, a film in which he plays a marketing genius who arrives at NASA to revolutionize the launch of Apollo 11.

To present the film in New York, Johannson relied on a two-piece outfit PradaIt is a beige gingham print top with beaded embroidery on the collar and sleeves with a matching skirt. The actress wore it with her hair up and very flattering, summery makeup.

Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ in a Prada outfit. Kristina Bumphrey (Variety via Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson arrived at the premiere with her husband, the comedian and screenwriter of Saturday night Live Colin Jost, with whom she showed great chemistry. The couple began their relationship in 2017. Three years later, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. In 2021, they became parents to a boy named Cosmo. It was the second time that motherhood came into the life of the actress, who has a daughter named Montana with her second husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’. Kristina Bumphrey (Variety via Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after and influential actresses. She has been nominated for numerous awards throughout her career, including two Oscar nominations for her work in Lost in Translation, film for which he won the BAFTAand Stories of a marriage. Additionally, she won a Tony Award for her performance in the play A View from the Bridge.