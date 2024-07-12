After a night of premiere event of his comedy Fly Me To The Moon, Scarlett Johansson (New York, 39 years old) receives the journalist in a room at the Ritz hotel on Friday morning. Lightly made up, she wears large glasses, behind which red eyes can be seen, with which any contact lens wearer can sympathize and understand. Among the bracelets on her right wrist, there is one on which the word “mama” can be read, made up of cubes with letters. It may be a gift from her eldest daughter, Rose, nine years old. There will be no time to confirm it, because the conversation delves into politics and the fake news.

Both themes appear in Fly Me To The Moon, Set in the late sixties, just a few months after the arrival of the crew of the Apollo 11. Johansson plays a publicity genius who is hired by the Nixon government because of the lack of media interest in the possible feat. And when she starts the promotional machinery, she clashes with the mission’s flight director (Channing Tatum), with the predictable sentimental back-and-forth. Halfway through the film, this publicity agent is asked to fake the moon landing in a hangar: a well-told lie is better than a poorly conveyed truth.

Ask. The film tells of a truly united America after a mission, when its people shared dreams, and this underlines how far removed they are from that spirit today.

Answer. Indeed, those were different times. We managed to focus on supporting what I consider to be humanity’s greatest achievement. Today we live in a country that is fractured, both socially and politically. And so we face the greatest risk our civilization has ever faced: climate change. We are not facing it together and we seem headed for catastrophe.

P. The fake news They don’t help. Was that reference to the lie we’re navigating in 2024 clear from the start in the script? Did you want the viewer to see the parallels?

R. Yes, that was intentional. Nowadays, that’s how narrative is presented, isn’t it? Creating bridges with the public. Even in a science fiction or superhero film. People want to relate to what they see on the screen. I find it interesting, for example, when we tell a historical fact, even if it’s well-known, that you understand that there’s a lot of yourself in that event, that you understand how the past reflects and explains the present.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in ‘Fly Me To The Moon’

P. At one point, his assistant in the film tells him: “This is what we get for working with the Nixon administration,” and anyone might think of replacing Nixon with Trump.

R. Yes. Trump’s situation goes beyond any definition. He is a psychopath, a guy who breaks any category to define him, because of how he places himself at the extremes.

P. ?Are you afraid of what might happen in November, during the presidential elections?

R. I am terrified. For years I refused to participate in the paranoid spirit that created the rumor of his possible return. I heard friends say “Trump is coming back,” and I did not want to spread that fire. I thought we would find a way to stop him. I obviously did not live through the Nixon era, but as an adult I have suffered through the Trump presidency, and it was four years of darkness. And I do not want to go back to those times.

P. Are you confident that Joe Biden can beat him?

R. I am 100% pro-Biden. He can be defeated. And the idea of ​​some Democrats to change him in order to triumph over a fascist is not realistic.

P. This film was born from your production company. How do you choose the projects?

R. I always think that people are reached through entertainment. Without forgetting the artistic aspect, of course. I look for projects that are capable of capturing the public for a couple of hours, that absorb them and make them disappear into the story, forgetting for a while who they are. That it is an experience.

P. The first hour of Fly Me To The Moon It is exemplary in the tone of screwball comedy. And you have shown for years that you know how to handle very well those wild retorts and counter-replies of that genre. Why aren’t more screwball comedies being made these days?

R. Ugh, I don’t know. I’m not much of a film buff. My mother is, though, and she showed me some of the great titles of that genre from Hollywood’s golden age. And I don’t think there’s a great appetite for nostalgic cinema either. What I’m interested in when it comes to scripts is the characters, that even if it’s from a period, there’s an echo of modernity, and that there are attractive conflicts.

Scarlett Johansson, on Thursday in Madrid. Paolo Blocco (FilmMagic)

P. In recent years you have fought for your rights to be respected by two large corporations, Disney [la actriz se llevaba un porcentaje de taquilla en cines de Viuda negra, que no fue el previsible al estrenarla Disney en streaming y salas simultáneamente] and OpenAI [ChapGPT empezó a usar una voz idéntica a la de Johansson, a pesar de que ella se había negado]Are you aware that you have become a reference?

R. You know what’s crazy? Both things happened to the same person, me. [risas]I didn’t do it out of activism. It just happened to me. And another curious thing was that it happened under general scrutiny. I wasn’t a privateer fighting against corporations, or complaining about the dangers of their decisions, but I ended up in the middle of strange situations. My advantage was that I had enough money, and a whole team that supported me and carried out the appropriate actions. I do think it’s interesting for people to learn how to deal with these problems, how to confront the abuses of large corporations.

P. She has just made her debut as a feature film director with Eleanor The Great. How was the experience?

R. Fantastic. I knew there was something magical about the script from the moment I read it. I was in the middle of other projects, but the opportunity came to me, and I understood that it was a good project and that I knew how to do it. As a New Yorker, as a woman, there were things that resonated with me. I connected deeply with the story. The proposal came from the protagonist, June Squibb, which meant there was no time to do the usual development, which had to be produced quickly, because June is 94 years old. The script and financing were finalised at the end of last summer and by January I was already shooting. It was a collective effort that was worth it. And June is an amazing actress.

