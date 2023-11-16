Scarlett Johansson talks about her possible return to the MCU

In recent days there has been a latent rumor in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that there is talk of the possible return of the Avengers originals, including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans As the Captain America and also to Scarlett Johanssonn in a return with Black Widow. And just recently, the popular actress spoke out regarding these rumors that could have her in a new film from the studio.

In past days, Scarlett has visited a fairly well-known program named TODAY, a place where he has talked about his acting career, mentioning the path by which he went from zero to stardom and also details to achieve the desired goals. During the interview he was asked about his possible return to the MCUgiving a somewhat hopeful answer, but which also indicates that at the moment Disney has not approached her to have her return to the saga.

Here what was mentioned:

As if it were a hole? I feel like that was the end, right? Can you go back? Could it be a vampire version of the character? Because I’m willing to do that. Or a zombie version, perhaps. You really ask the hardest questions. I feel like I have to tell you, but I really don’t have to. I dont have to. But I really want to do it. It would be a miracle. A true Marvel miracle. It would be wonderful, but who knows? Don’t know.

These types of possible returns are due to the fact that the universe of these films has just joined the multiverse part, having the possibility of adding alternative versions of the characters in upcoming films such as Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. And this time it will not be enough to just defeat a physical villain, but there will be many variants of the same as we have seen in the final scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Editor’s note: For now all this remains just rumors, so we will have to wait a little longer to know Disney’s verdict. But that would be basically until the arrival of the Avengers movies, which are released until 2026 and then 2027.