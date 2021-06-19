Scarlett Johansson celebrates the next premiere of the film Black Widow, in which she plays – once again – the iconic Natasha romanoff. His emotion is great, not only because of the story, but because this time the character does not appear so sexualized. “All of that is related to that pull away from this character’s kind of hypersexualization and, I mean, if you look back at Iron Man 2, it was a lot of fun and had a lot of great moments, but the character is so sexualized, you know.” They really talk about her as if she were a piece of something, as a possession or a thing or whatever, actually as a piece of meat, “the actress told EpicStream two days ago.

Yesterday, during the global press conference of Black widow, Johansson said that the interest that Natasha Romanoff generates in the fans is “because she has a lot of integrity, she is not afraid to admit when she is wrong, she is brave, curious about other people and that is what makes her stand out as a superhero. The others almost never acknowledge their mistakes, she does, and that stays with the fans, that and obviously the pose she has “ (laughs)

On the other hand, he acknowledged that, after playing the character for a decade in various Marvel films, working on this prequel generated some conflict. “It did affect me. I already knew what was going to happen to Natasha, so knowing that we had to work on a retrospective of how that sacrifice that she makes in Avengers: End Game became possible. We wanted her to make the active decision. She had to evolve, move on with her life, and resolve the trauma of her past. It was a really weird way of working, I’d never done a prequel before. It’s like living the future today ”.

On sharing credits with the actress Florence pugh, who plays his sister Yelena BelovaShe noted: “I am lucky because Florence is very athletic. His character is very emotional, there is no end in itself, but two people showing their frustration. It was a nice way to connect with her, ”she revealed as Pugh recalled that the first sequence they recorded together was a fight between the two of them. “That was my first day with her and I was already throwing her against the wall (laughs). But it was great, we got to know each other through movement, “said the young actress.

Finally, Scarlett Johansson revealed that Natasha Romanoff has meant a great period in her adult life. “Now I am less scared than before and that is positive. Not physically, I am physically more insecure than before, but more willing to take risks and more comfortable doing things that I don’t usually do and don’t know about ”.

