After more than 10 years in the role of Black widow, Scarlett Johansson is finally ready to say goodbye to this iconic role. While the character died in Avengers: Endgame, a prequel starring Black Widow will be released next July. Now, During an interview, Johansson has finally made peace with his ending in the MCU.

In a talk with Comicbook, Johansson was questioned about the decision to ditch her heroine suit and probably never going back to the MCU again. This was what he commented:

“Honestly, I feel like it’s always great to leave a party when there’s still havoc and I think this movie [Black Widow] it feels very alive and fresh and powerful and I am very pleased with it. I’m very happy with the work we’ve done over this decade of time and, you know, it’s bittersweet to say ‘Goodbye’, but if you love something, you should set it free! “

Although Scarlett Johansson is most likely no longer playing Black Widow, there is always the possibility that in the future we will see this character one more time in the MCU. This is one hope fans have with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Black widow will hit theaters and Disney + on July 9. This is a prequel and takes place between the events of Civil war and Infinity war.

Via: Comicbook.