At 37 years old, after almost three decades of career in Hollywood and become the mother of two children, Scarlet Johansson has revealed that from a very young age she felt “hypersexualized” in her roles as an actress.

“I became an object, they pigeonholed me, so much so that I didn’t see offers coming to me for the things I wanted to do,” explained the interpreter in an interview for the Armchair Expert podcast presented by actor and comedian Dax Shepard, and which reviews the El Pais newspaper.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ Because everyone thought I was older, and because I had been acting for a long time, they typecast me in that hypersexualized role, ”reflected the protagonist of Lost in Translation – the Sofia Coppola film that catapulted her to fame at the age of 17. — in a talk lasting almost two hours.

Johansson assures that accepting roles in which she played naive women contributed to this hypersexualization being extended over time. That, in addition, made her fear for her professional career. “I said to myself, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And it was like: Is that it? I felt like (my career) was over,” she lamented.

Johansson also wanted to convey a message of hope for rising female stars, actresses like Zendaya or Florence Pugh, whom he also advises in this same interview to be patient and learn from the past.

She said she feels things have “changed a lot” in the way Hollywood studios treat actresses, although she admits “there’s still a lot of work to be done.” “I see actors who are now 20 years old and I feel like they are allowed to be different,” the actress rejoices.

In addition, she claimed to sometimes feel trapped “between two worlds” after the #MeToo era. “We had our mothers, who told us: ‘Use your feminine tricks. Use your sexuality, as much as you can to get what you need’, while in our generation we also said to ourselves: ‘That’s not right, there has to be another way’. And then there’s been a younger generation of women, about 15 years younger than me, who say, ‘You don’t have to accept any of that crap. Do not consent to it”, reflects the former protagonist of the movie Match Point.

Recalling an awkward anecdote from a shoot, Johansson recounted a situation involving his partner in the film Her, Joaquin Phoenix. The actress assured that the interpreter had to be absent from the set where they worked together after hearing her fake an orgasm for a scene from that Spike Jonze production, in which she played an artificial female voice called Samantha, similar to Siri or Alexa, from the that the character played by Phoenix falls in love. “We tried to do a take and he was losing control and he left the studio. He needed a break, ”said the interpreter.

In the coming weeks Scarlett Johansson is scheduled to shoot a film directed by Wes Anderson. She also directed another Kristin Scott Thomas-directed project called My Mother’s Wedding, which she stars in alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham.