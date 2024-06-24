For a few weeks it was rumored that the actress Scarlett Johansson I would be starring in a new universe movie Jurassic Worlda franchise that closed a couple of years ago with Chris Pratt in the role that has shone the most. And now after so many mentions in the film media, it seems that he interprets it Black Widow is ready to launch into a world full of dinosaurs and constant chases.

Through a new interview, the actress has mentioned that all this is a fact and that she will participate in the million-dollar franchise, already having a script in her hands that, in her words, promises a lot, and that she is very excited about what it can contribute. Added to that is that we have neither more nor less than the return of David Koepp who wrote the first tapes loved by millions of fans around the globe.

Here what he said:

I’m a big fan of Jurassic Park. It’s one of the first movies I remember seeing in the cinema. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like it changed my life. It was amazing. I can’t express how excited I am. The script is incredible. David Koepp wrote it. He returned after 30 years to write the script. He’s so passionate about it, which is amazing. I am a big fan of the franchise and consider myself a big nerd for it. I just think, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself. I’ve been trying to get into this franchise any way I can for over ten years. I thought, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can eat anything! I’ll do the craft service’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it happened this way at this time is truly incredible.

For now it is mentioned that the July 2, 2025 will be the date set to have the new tape Jurassic World still untitled. That means production shouldn’t take long to start, unless there is a schedule change.

Author’s note: It is positive to know that the actress will continue in wild action films. In recent years she has entered more serious cinema, but it is not bad that we see her in popcorn products from time to time.