Through an official statement, Scarlett Johansson expressed her annoyance at the questions that Hollywood journalists often ask them. He described them as sexist and even stated that these attitudes were very close to harassment.

“As a performer promoting a movie, you are expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and awards shows. In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members, bordering on sexual harassment. This is the exact reason why for many years I refused to participate in their conferences ”, was part of the publication.

Similarly, he pointed out that the mere fact of participating in the ceremonies organized by these people indirectly endorses these behaviors.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein to garner recognition like that of the Hollywood Academy and the industry followed suit.. Unless fundamental reform is needed within the organization, I think it is time we took a step back from the HFPA and focused on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole. ” , Held.

It is not the first time that a movie star has spoken out strongly against the association. For a few years, interpreters such as Kerry Washington, Jennifer Aniston and Chris Hemsworth have shown their dissatisfaction with the low diversity of the members of this institution, since there are no people of African descent and other minorities among its ranks.

Scarlett Johansson, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.