A student from North Rhine-Westphalia has been missing since September 10th. The 26-year-old disappeared while hiking alone through the Black Forest. There is still no trace.

Update from September 21, 3:10 p.m .: Where is the missing one Scarlett? There has been no trace of the young woman since September 10th police already expressed her own theory: the 26-year-old could have had an accident while hiking. Well declared a Police spokesman across from imagethat it was practically impossible to find the young woman still alive. Accordingly, the search for the Wanderer will only be resumed when there are new indications.

Missing in the Black Forest: Scarlett still disappeared – hope is fading

Update from September 21, 2020: “We assume that she crashed off the road,” said a police spokesman on Thursday. The authorities’ hope is fading, the missing one Scarlett S.. from Bad Lippspringe in North Rhine-Westphalia still alive. From the 26 year old Student has been missing every trace for over a week. According to media reports, the relatives of Scarlett even in the Black Forest traveled to look for her. The Bild newspaper quotes the sister of the missing: “We are afraid for her. After such a long time you have to fear everything. “

Since September 10th the Student disappeared without a trace. It is considered very reliable, which is why the Freiburg police does not rule out that “she is in a helpless position.” In the past few days, search dogs, drones and helicopters have been used to search for the 26-year-old. The extensive measures have since been discontinued. The hope that Scarlett still lives, continues to fade.

With these new photos, the Freiburg police are looking for the missing Scarlett S. © Police Headquarters Freiburg

Notes takes the police in Freiburg on 07761 934 500.

Student from NRW: Scarlett (26) missing – police express suspicion

Update from September 18, 2020: Scarlett from Bad Lippspringe (North Rhine-Westphalia) disappeared on September 10th. After the police, fire brigade and mountain rescue services have combed the area in the Black Forest in the past few days, there is still no trace. As the image reported, the problem is that the so-called “Schluchtensteig“Scarlett wanted to deny that some corners are neither accessible nor visible. The hiking trail has some pitfalls, according to a mountain rescue service spokesman: steep slopes, unpaved paths on which you can slide.

The Freiburg police continues to ask for information from the population. You are on the last hiking photos too red trekking backpack (Brand “Osprey”) to which a gray sleeping pad was attached.

🚨 #St. Blasien – #Manding missing persons – SUPPLEMENT by a photo !!! The #Police Freiburg is still looking for the missing person. ⚠️ She has a striking red trekking backpack with her ⚠️https://t.co/3M3nwH9RIc Please send information to ☎️ 07761/934 500 pic.twitter.com/w95ENajCKu – Freiburg Police (@PolizeiFR) September 15, 2020

Police stop searching for missing Scarlett (26) – and express terrible suspicions

Update from September 17, 2020: What is the disappeared Scarlett from Bad Lippspringe happened? The police now apparently expressed their own theory, according to which the young woman could have had an accident on her tour. As the Berlin newspaper reported, there is so far no evidence of a crime. “We assume that she crashed off the road,” the newspaper quoted a police spokesman as saying.

According to this, emergency services should cover the approximately 120 kilometers trailthat the young woman wanted to contest alone. Also a Helicopters, dogs and a drone were used here. The mobile phone the missing person was turned on for the last time on Thursday, September 10th. As the newspaper further reports, the search for the young woman has now been stopped. “There are places that we can not reach,” confirmed the police spokesman.

Missing Scarlett: Student (26) disappeared – she hiked alone

Original notification from September 17, 2020: Freiburg – who has Scarlett seen? since Thursday September 10th missing from the 26 year old student out Bad Lippspringe, NRW every trace. The Missing was after Freiburg traveled to im southern Black Forest to go hiking alone. Most recently she was doing it in one Hotel in St. Blasien seen. Here she set out in the early hours of the morning. Police, fire brigade and mountain guard have been looking in vain since then.

Missing Scarlett: Student from NRW disappeared without a trace while hiking in the Black Forest

She posed smiling Missing last in the forest, sent regular updates via Whatsapp. Now fear hers family the worst. With each passing day hope sink Scarlett to find alive. “After such a long time you have to fear everything.” – said her sister to the image. Desperate, she even started on her own, making calls on social media and in hiking forums to find her sister.

The last sign of life of the missing student: the recording of a surveillance camera near her hotel in St Blasien, Baden-Württemberg. © Police

Also the Emergency services searched on Monday again with approx 35 search dogs and one drone the forest for hours: unsuccessful. The experienced Wanderer last wanted to go through that in the Black Forest Wehratal in the direction of the weir walking, difficult terrain that shouldn’t be a problem for Scarlett. Since Photo of a surveillance camera in a supermarket near the hotel of the missing, however, there is no trace of it.

Scarlett disappeared: Police ask for help – This is what the missing student looks like:

The police therefore urgently asks for help. That is particularly noticeable bright red trekking backpack the missing.

26 years old

160 cm tall

dark blonde at the tips blonde hair

she is carrying a red Osprey trekking backpack and probably a gray tent

Scarlett’s rucksack, the missing student: she set off with it on Thursday, September 10th. © Police

At Clues on the abode of the Missingasks her Bad Säckingen criminal investigation department to call 07761 934 500 or any other Police station to contact.

Also a missing youth in Regensburg, Bavaria disappeared for a long time without a trace. In Berlin, the family of a 15-year-old missing student has almost given up hope.