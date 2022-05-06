Scarlet Witch comes to Fortnite to celebrate the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAnd she doesn’t come alone.

The mighty sorceress brings with her Chaos Ax Pickaxe and the gesture of manipulation of psychic energy, with which you can command respect among rivals.

If that’s not enough, you can also get a retro backpack in the shape of wanda’s cape and even a loading screen with an epic illustration that you can’t miss.

Each of these elements can be purchased separately or with the Scarlet Witch lot in Fortnite.

This way you will scare your rivals. Image: Epic Games.

The price for the whole set is 1,800 V Bucks although you can get the skin alone for 1,500 V-Bucks. You decide what suits you best.

The design of this Scarlet Witch skin in Fortnite looks identical to the one we see in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessso you will love it if you already saw the movie.

With this collaboration, Marvel reaffirms its alliance with Epic Gameswhich has brought us several superhero outfits, including Tom Holland’s Spider-Mana Loki and even other characters.

You could be Captain America. Image: Epic Games.

Scarlet Witch didn’t come to Fortnite alone this month

Epic Games also recognized the efforts of María “Chica“ López, a popular streamer who recently joined the battle royale with your own skin.

Taking advantage of the celebration of the day of starwarswe also have lightsabers, the E-11 Blaster rifle, and Stormtroopers back.

Surely they have more surprises prepared for the next few days, but we will discover that soon.

What did you think of this skin? Scarlet Witch in Fortnite?