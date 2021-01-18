Playing with the cinematic tone conscientiously, making it mute and transform with fluidity, is more difficult than it seems. Asian filmmakers often do it, with the Koreans at the helm, true masters in the field, as the success of ‘Parasites’ demonstrated well last season, before the pandemic. Films such as ‘Something Wild’ or ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ break the mold by radically jumping, to the amazement of the viewer, from comedy to thriller and thriller to horror respectively. They are two clear examples, where digestion is easy for the audience once the crossing of genders is exposed. Turning the clichés around, what is expected of a narrative, as it is formally exposed, allows the audience to surprise. However, not giving him what he intuits and imagines is a risk. It can mean winning him over or misleading him. In both options there is the possibility of generating discomfort in the recipient, for better or for worse, depending on the prejudices and the criteria of each one. ‘WandaVision’, titled by these payments ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, so that we know well what we are going to see, a series starring both superheroes of the Marvel seal, it turned out to be quite a surprise in this sense. Far from settling in, the studios devoured by Disney have decided open new avenues in your audiovisual imagery And, as the preview images announced, have opted to produce something different that tramples the common places of a trend that seems not to run out.

A frame from the series.

Without a doubt, Marvel has taken notes from the ‘Legion’ series, the boldest in its catalog, to embark on an adventure and offer a unique product that perhaps some fatal fans of the House of Ideas superheroes may not understand the first time. . For now, it seems that the fact that the first two chapters premiered on Disney + has awakened more phobias and phobias gracefully squeeze out the codes of the sitcom, an unexpected decision that will extend throughout the six chapters of an initial season of a total of nine installments.Paul bettany, the face under the makeup of Vision, has already gone out of the tongue to the delight of the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anticipating the juicy list of mythical series on American television that will be honored in the bulk of the episodes (Ep 1: ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’; Ep. 2: ‘Bewitched’; Ep. 3: ‘The Brady Tribe’; Ep. 4: ‘Family Ties’; Ep. 5: ‘Malcolm’; Ep. 6: ‘Modern Family’). A wonderful cocktail that plays with the format and the chromaticism, adapting the aesthetics, in addition to the interpretations, in a delicious retro exercise. Of course, the creator of the invention, Jac schaeffer (‘TiMER’), has also noticed some starting comics, especially in a story arc divided into two volumes in our market by the Panini publishing house, within the 100% Marvel collection: ‘The Vision: Visions of the future’ and ‘The Vision 2: Little better than a beast’. The Spanish cartoonist Gabriel Hernández Walta signs the illustrations and Tom King the script for an award-winning work at the Eisner Awards. The story presents precisely the Vision and his family, immersed in a disturbing sitcom, a twisted situation comedy with villains on the prowl where the popular superhero has the need to feel human. Under the apparent home balance hides the harsh reality.

Sitcom rave



Oliver Stone dared to twist the tone to the grotesque in the controversial ‘Murderer Natos’. In his audacity as a filmmaker, stripping everything that could be expected of a Quentin Tarantino story, he opted to include a sequence with canned laughs that resembled a traditional sitcom, although what it told was extremely harsh. ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, whose first two chapters are already available, goes along a similar path, exploiting the clash between background and form. In its first installment we introduced ourselves to a series in black and white, with sixties airs, where Wanda, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth olsen), emulates Samantha Stephens, the protagonist of ‘Bewitched’, a typical happily married housewife. He performs magic tricks with priceless old-fashioned visual effects in an endearing home set that sings to the set of yesteryear. There is a lot of humor and it has some fantastic performances, histrionic if necessary, while doubts arise about the reality that passes before our eyes. There are haunting touches, unexpected moments, to the apparent joy of the neighborhood. As in ‘Pleasentville’, that lucid film from the late 90s in gray tones that portrayed a fictional world, terribly conservative, worthy of an antediluvian television program, where nothing turned out to be what it seemed.

A frame from fiction.

It is appreciated that Marvel takes a risk with its entry into phase IV of the UCM. With the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ delayed, the series in question has become the starting gun for a new avalanche of productions that squeeze the success of the leap of paper heroes to the moving image, after more than a year silent. ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ takes place after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and links to ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Kevin Feige, the guy who pulls the strings and makes sense of everything, has announced that the last three episodes of the first superhero launch of the Disney + platform will be much longer than the first six, of just 25 minutes, as the canons of sitcoms dictate. A footage that goes a long way, to sow multiple theories among Marvel followers who set social networks on fire. There are many winks and references to the original comics and films that have made up the previous phases, especially the third. Waiting to see how the series evolves, after an inspired start, everything indicates that several doors have been opened that will take us to other worlds that are in the UCM.

The first two episodes of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ are available on Disney +.