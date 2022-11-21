During the last few days, social networks have been filled with various videos that demonstrate a series of visual problems and glitches related to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. While many of these drawbacks come from official copies, It was recently discovered that Switch emulators have their own bugs..

According to a series of users on the reddit of Yuzu, a famous Switch emulator for PC, this software, as well as others, have shown problems when running the new generation. Let’s remember that Scarlet & Violet leaked prior to release so ROM started circulating several years ago days. This was what a user commented:

I play both [versiones, emulador y Switch]. The console version has fluidity issues, but is more stable than the emulators at the moment. Sometimes you sneak through the terrain with the camera, but nothing breaks the graphics at this level.

While this calls into question many of the glitch and bug videos we’ve seen in recent days, it’s important to mention that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Switch they do suffer from multiple visual problems that go beyond the performance we see. On related topics, you can check our review of this generation here. Likewise, these games suffer from review bombing.

Editor’s Note:

It is true that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet They have a lot of technical and visual issues, and Game Freak should have taken more time to provide a better experience for everyone. The issue here is: is the overall experience worth more, or just the graphics?

Via: Reddit