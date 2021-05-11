The Scarlet Sails 2020 alumni party won four nominations at the 11th Global Eventex Awards, an international event industry award. website awards.

Thus, the project was awarded “gold” in the nominations Art Event, Celebration Event, Cultural Event and Music Event.

In addition, Alye Parusa won silver in the Live Streaming Event category.

The winners were selected among 561 applications from 37 countries of the world.

The Global Eventex Awards were established in 2009 and are considered one of the largest in their field. Organizers compare it to Academy Awards and TV Emmy awards, only in the event industry. Over the entire existence of the competition, projects from more than 85 countries have taken part in it.

The ceremony takes place online and the winners are announced live.

In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday was held online. The event was broadcast on TV channels as well as on social networks. According to experts and alumni, “Scarlet Sails” in 2020, despite its online format, will go down in history as the most beautiful and grandiose.

Scarlet Sails is an event dedicated to school graduates. In addition, this is the only Russian holiday that is included in the register of world event tourism. The first holiday took place on June 27, 1968 in St. Petersburg.

In 2005, the alumni holiday was revived by the joint-stock bank Rossiya, the government of St. Petersburg and Channel Five.

In December 2019, Scarlet Sails won the main award in the prestigious Best Event Awards World in the Most Significant Event of the Year nomination.