BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the new free update of SCARLET NEXUS is finally available for download. The version 1.08 of the game introduces a new difficulty “Very easy”And objects from TALES of ARISE. In addition, the publisher announces the arrival of a new demo that will allow you to play the first chapters and to import the saves in the full version of the title.

SCARLET NEXUS is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PCand is currently playable via Game Pass. Here you will find ours review. Let’s see a new trailer below.

SCARLET NEXUS – Update 1.08

Free update 1.08 available for SCARLET NEXUS The new free update for SCARLET NEXUS is available today and includes a new selectable difficulty for Story Mode, "Very Easy", designed for players who want fewer challenges or focus more on the complex story of SCARLET NEXUS. Not only that, this update welcomes new items from the acclaimed Tales of Arise, also by BANDAI NAMCO: players can now take the adorable Hootle and other items with them on future adventures. For those who have not yet joined the FSE, a new demo of the story will arrive shortly and will make available the first chapters of the game and the possibility to keep the saves in case of purchase of the game. SCARLET NEXUS is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment