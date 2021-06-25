Bandai Namco released the Scarlet Nexus’s Scarlet Nexus, his latest action RPG coming to Scarlet Nexus.

In case you want to know what the game is like, we recommend that you read our Scarlet Nexus review. In Scarlet Nexus you have to join the ranks of the “Strangers Suppression Force”, center of the best psionic warriors, and take control of Yuito or Kasane to launch into a world of psychokinetic action, seeing the story from a unique perspective, depending on the character chosen at the beginning.

Yuito fights with close-range attacks with his swords, while Kasane specializes in medium-range attacks with throwing knives.

By choosing the one that best suits your style of play and you will be able to enter New Himura to fight the White Walkers together with the other elements of the team, from which you can borrow powers such as Pyrokinesis, Teleportation, Invisibility, Duplication and many others.